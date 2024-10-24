Roxane Maliszewski Celebrated as a Woman of Excellence for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Louisville, KY, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Roxane Maliszewski of Louisville, Kentucky, is celebrated as a Woman of Excellence for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the fields of music and mechanical engineering.
About Roxane Maliszewski
Roxane Maliszewski is a celebrated guitarist, businesswoman, and environmentalist. She began learning classical guitar at a young age and consistently won top awards in competitions. Her talent was so recognized that she was encouraged to teach rather than compete.
In high school, Roxane even helped teach music theory at a local college. She opened for Richie Havens several times in Louisville, Kentucky, and for over a decade, she performed at a well-known French restaurant in Cincinnati, often singing in French and other languages. In 1991, she performed on TV in celebration of Cincinnati's sister city, Nancy, France.
However, music was just one of her talents, and often a second job for Roxane. In high school, Roxane's academic skills led her chemistry teacher to have her teach the class when he was away. She excelled in the tool and die apprenticeship program at GE, earning the highest score in their history. She became a skilled tool and die/model maker, working in the industry for over 35 years. She built models and prototypes from pictures and drawings for companies like GE, NuTone, Phillip-Morris, Kenner, GM, Ford, and more. One interesting project was building models from "Star Wars" movie stills for early toys. Roxane helped companies meet ISO9000 requirements and improve processes.
Since retiring from tool and die, Roxane sings, teaches, and runs an online business, ferretitout.com. The site sells women’s motorcycle gear, headwear, camping gear, knee braces and guards, clothing, and accessories. Soon she plans to add manuals and tools so women can do their own repairs and upgrades. It is the motorcycle shop for every rider. They guarantee full satisfaction and offer excellent customer service.
Roxane is deeply concerned about the environment. She flies or flies instead of driving cars to reduce gas consumption and emissions. In her spare time, she enjoys music, motorcycles, ferrets, flying, caving, and machining and motor repair.
Born November 19, 1954, Roxane earned an A.S. in Electronics from Brown Mackie College and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. She won many music awards from the National American Guild of Music from 1964 to 1970. Roxane was a gymnast in high school and college. She is past president of the Cincinnati Ferret Club, serves on the Atherton High School Hall of Fame Committee, and volunteers with Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
In addition to her current award, Roxane also holds previous honors from P.O.W.E.R. including Woman of Empowerment, a Lifetime Achievement award, an Industry Leader award and Woman of the Month for August 2021, November 2022, and January 2023.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
