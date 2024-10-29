Kate O’Connell's Audiobook “Beyond the Imprint” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration Into a New and Radical Treatment Modality Within the Field of Mental Health Counseling
Recent audiobook release “Beyond the Imprint: A New Modality for Mental Health Practitioners and Those Seeking Their Help” from Audiobook Network author Kate O’Connell is a compelling discussion on revolutionizing mental health counseling, revealing how to dissolve deep-seated imprinting for profound personal transformation and empowered manifestation.
Charlottesville, VA, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kate O'Connell has completed her new audiobook “Beyond the Imprint: A New Modality for Mental Health Practitioners and Those Seeking Their Help”: an eye-opening blend of psychology and quantum physics that introduces listeners to a paradigm-shifting approach aimed at transcending the traditional boundaries of mental health counseling.
“‘Beyond the Imprint’ (BTI) heralds a new paradigm of thinking within the field of mental health counseling that is beyond the duality of our unconscious conditioning,” writes O’Connell. “Quantum Physics is beginning to replace the mechanistic view of Newtonian Physics and is teaching us with every new discovery that we are intimately interconnected with our environment and everything in it. This includes the understanding that we can change what is outside of us by simply changing ourselves. The goal of ‘BTI’ is for the therapist to facilitate a safe, therapeutic experience in which the client is able to explore, identify and dissolve imprinting at the cellular level that has distorted self-identity and informed dysfunctional behavioral and relationship patterns throughout the course of their lifetime. Only then, will the client be able to actualize their true self, and increase their capacity to manifest what it is they truly desire.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Kate O'Connell's new audiobook will offer both mental health practitioners and individuals seeking personal growth a comprehensive guide to implementing groundbreaking principles in therapeutic settings and everyday life. Through practical insights and case studies, “Beyond the Imprint” demonstrates how this modality can facilitate profound healing and personal actualization, inviting listeners from all walks of life to explore the transformative power of quantum insights to foster a therapeutic environment where healing and growth flourish.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Beyond the Imprint: A New Modality for Mental Health Practitioners and Those Seeking Their Help" by Kate O'Connell through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
