Megan R. Woodard Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Houston, TX, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Megan R. Woodard of Houston,Texas, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements within the energy sector field and her professional commitment within the community. This prestigious distinction acknowledges her exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment to making a difference in her profession.
About Megan R. Woodard
Megan R. Woodard is a distinguished supply and trading professional with 17 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. She is known for her expertise across downstream, upstream, and midstream sectors, providing a global perspective on crude oil, natural gas, and related products.
An involved member of her community, Woodard has served as an ambassador for United Way and is an active member of the Tulsa Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., the Houston Gas Processors Association, and the Houston Chapter of the Women’s Energy Network. She also serves on the boards of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma and Total Source for Hearing Loss and Access.
In addition to her professional and community engagements, Ms. Woodard authored the article, “How Will the SCOTUS Affirmative Action Ruling Affect the Integrity of University Leaders?” She holds an M.B.A. from the University of Phoenix and is pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration from Prairie View A&M University.
Woodard is a sought-after keynote speaker in a variety of major U.S. markets, who was most recently headlined in Making Headline News’ Sarah Jakes Roberts’ ‘Woman Evolve’ National Advance Conference 2024, for her mission of creating change and impacting lives.
She attributes her success to the support of her mentors, community, and family, especially her twins, Jeffrey and Jordan.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
