Correction Notice of Press Release: Conair Announcing New LED Light Therapy Mask

Conair LLC announces this statement serves to formally announce that the press release titled “Conair Unveils New LED Light Therapy Mask: the Ultimate Solution for Youthful, Radiant Skin,” originally issued on October 18, 2024, is hereby replaced in its entirety by this revised press release titled "Correction notice of press release announcing new LED Light Therapy Mask,” issued on October 25, 2024.