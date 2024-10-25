Correction Notice of Press Release: Conair Announcing New LED Light Therapy Mask
Conair LLC announces this statement serves to formally announce that the press release titled “Conair Unveils New LED Light Therapy Mask: the Ultimate Solution for Youthful, Radiant Skin,” originally issued on October 18, 2024, is hereby replaced in its entirety by this revised press release titled "Correction notice of press release announcing new LED Light Therapy Mask,” issued on October 25, 2024.
Stamford, CT, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Correction notice of press release announcing new LED Light Therapy Mask.
Conair LLC announces this statement serves to formally announce that the press release titled “Conair Unveils New LED Light Therapy Mask: the Ultimate Solution for Youthful, Radiant Skin,” originally issued on October 18, 2024, is hereby replaced in its entirety by this revised press release titled "Correction notice of press release announcing new LED Light Therapy Mask ," issued on October 25, 2024.
All instances of the original press release are superseded by this revised release. The revised release herein is the only valid version and should be relied upon for all purposes. Any prior releases or statements related to the subject matter herein are considered null and void.
Please note that the revised press release may contain corrections or amendments to errors and omissions present in the original release. Readers are advised to disregard any information from the original release as it is no longer applicable.
For further information, please refer to the revised press release or contact Amanda Petruzzi at Amanda_petruzzi@conair.com.
Conair is proud to introduce its latest innovation in skincare technology, the Conair LED Light Therapy Mask. This advanced device uses red LED light therapy to deliver powerful, anti-aging results that reduce fine lines, and improve skin tone - all in the comfort of your own home.*
Utilizing light emitting diodes (LEDs), the Conair LED Light Therapy Mask targets specific wavelengths that penetrate deep into the skin, helping to combat the most common signs of aging. Whether you're looking to diminish wrinkles, or brighten your complexion, this cutting-edge device provides a safe and effective solution for all skin tones.
The Conair LED Light Therapy Mask retails for only $199, hundreds less than similar LED therapy masks models available today.
“We are excited to introduce our LED Anti-Aging Light Therapy Mask, a skincare solution that combines advanced LED technology with a sleek and user-friendly design at an affordable price!” said Amanda Petruzzi, Marketing Director, Conair, Personal Care Appliances. “This product reflects our commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality beauty solutions that offer real, visible results. Empowering individuals to achieve radiant, youthful skin from the comfort of their homes, marks a new chapter in Conair at-home beauty care, providing both value and performance that meet the demands of today’s skincare enthusiasts.”
Key Features
· Easy, Hands-Free Design: Enjoy a spa-like experience at home with the mask's comfortable, wearable design that allows you to relax during treatment.
· Quick and Efficient: In just 6 minutes a day.
· Anti-Aging Power: Helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
· Medical-Grade Silicone: Made from skin-safe, medical-grade silicone for added comfort and long-term durability.
· Convenient, Portable & Cordless: The device is USB rechargeable with an automatic shut-off feature, making it easy to use anytime, anywhere.
· This lightweight, easy-to-use mask offers a revolutionary approach to skincare in just minutes a day. The Conair LED Light Therapy Mask is now available at Kohls retail stores and online.
About Conair
Conair has been at the forefront of beauty and personal care innovation for over 60 years. Dedicated to empowering individuals to look and feel their best, Conair continues to deliver high-quality products that combine cutting-edge technology with user-friendly designs.
For more information
Contact: Amanda Petruzzi at amanda_petruzzi@conair.com
*Participants in a perception study experienced some improvements in fine lines and overall skin tone.
Conair, LLC
1 Cummings Point Rd.
Stamford, CT 06902
Conair LLC announces this statement serves to formally announce that the press release titled “Conair Unveils New LED Light Therapy Mask: the Ultimate Solution for Youthful, Radiant Skin,” originally issued on October 18, 2024, is hereby replaced in its entirety by this revised press release titled "Correction notice of press release announcing new LED Light Therapy Mask ," issued on October 25, 2024.
All instances of the original press release are superseded by this revised release. The revised release herein is the only valid version and should be relied upon for all purposes. Any prior releases or statements related to the subject matter herein are considered null and void.
Please note that the revised press release may contain corrections or amendments to errors and omissions present in the original release. Readers are advised to disregard any information from the original release as it is no longer applicable.
For further information, please refer to the revised press release or contact Amanda Petruzzi at Amanda_petruzzi@conair.com.
Conair is proud to introduce its latest innovation in skincare technology, the Conair LED Light Therapy Mask. This advanced device uses red LED light therapy to deliver powerful, anti-aging results that reduce fine lines, and improve skin tone - all in the comfort of your own home.*
Utilizing light emitting diodes (LEDs), the Conair LED Light Therapy Mask targets specific wavelengths that penetrate deep into the skin, helping to combat the most common signs of aging. Whether you're looking to diminish wrinkles, or brighten your complexion, this cutting-edge device provides a safe and effective solution for all skin tones.
The Conair LED Light Therapy Mask retails for only $199, hundreds less than similar LED therapy masks models available today.
“We are excited to introduce our LED Anti-Aging Light Therapy Mask, a skincare solution that combines advanced LED technology with a sleek and user-friendly design at an affordable price!” said Amanda Petruzzi, Marketing Director, Conair, Personal Care Appliances. “This product reflects our commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality beauty solutions that offer real, visible results. Empowering individuals to achieve radiant, youthful skin from the comfort of their homes, marks a new chapter in Conair at-home beauty care, providing both value and performance that meet the demands of today’s skincare enthusiasts.”
Key Features
· Easy, Hands-Free Design: Enjoy a spa-like experience at home with the mask's comfortable, wearable design that allows you to relax during treatment.
· Quick and Efficient: In just 6 minutes a day.
· Anti-Aging Power: Helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
· Medical-Grade Silicone: Made from skin-safe, medical-grade silicone for added comfort and long-term durability.
· Convenient, Portable & Cordless: The device is USB rechargeable with an automatic shut-off feature, making it easy to use anytime, anywhere.
· This lightweight, easy-to-use mask offers a revolutionary approach to skincare in just minutes a day. The Conair LED Light Therapy Mask is now available at Kohls retail stores and online.
About Conair
Conair has been at the forefront of beauty and personal care innovation for over 60 years. Dedicated to empowering individuals to look and feel their best, Conair continues to deliver high-quality products that combine cutting-edge technology with user-friendly designs.
For more information
Contact: Amanda Petruzzi at amanda_petruzzi@conair.com
*Participants in a perception study experienced some improvements in fine lines and overall skin tone.
Conair, LLC
1 Cummings Point Rd.
Stamford, CT 06902
Contact
ConairContact
Amanda Petruzzi
203-351-9040
www.conair.com
Amanda Petruzzi
203-351-9040
www.conair.com
Categories