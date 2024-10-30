Hardman Group Advertising Agency Wins 2 Gold MarCom Awards
Hardman Group wins Gold Awards for a multi-channel media plan and innovative product launch.
Akron, OH, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Marcom Awards have announced the early deadline winners for their prestigious 2024 international creative competition, celebrating excellence in marketing and communication. Among the standout campaigns are Flexco Floors launch of the Distinct Designs Studio Collection, created by Hardman Group, Akron, Ohio. The campaign was recognized for its strategic brilliance and impactful execution in driving awareness among commercial architects, interior designers, and general contractors.
Previously known as a challenger brand within this audience, Flexco used the launch to elevate its positioning and appeal to a broader, younger demographic. With a newly refreshed website, enhanced collateral, and a focused approach, Flexco introduced its Distinct Designs Studio Collection - a palette of on-trend, easy-to-coordinate colors and resilient flooring options. The campaign, designed by Hardman Group, succeeded in establishing Flexco as a key player in the commercial resilient flooring industry.
Before the campaign launch, Hardman Group helped Flexco reorganize its stand-alone palettes into a cohesive color system, named the Distinct Designs Studio Collection. This new system allowed Flexco to promote a unified offering that was easy to navigate on their website. Once directed to the collection’s landing page, customers could effortlessly explore solid or patterned palettes and request samples.
The campaign featured engaging iterations of Flexco’s "Flexco has it" tagline, developed by Hardman Group. With bold imagery and compelling messages, it reinforced Flexco’s ability to meet any flooring need or challenge. The Distinct Designs Studio Collection extended Flexco’s brand promise beyond durability and sustainability to include over 100 versatile, on-trend hues.
To bring this campaign to life, Hardman Group executed a multi-channel media plan. In paid media, they utilized top commercial interior design outlets across both digital and print to build awareness. Additionally, organic and paid social media campaigns targeted commercial interior designers, with Facebook Reels and Social posts directing the audience to the website for sample requests.
Flexco’s innovative marketing approach and execution, crafted by Hardman Group, were recognized with 2 coveted Marcom Awards, highlighting the agency’s creative excellence and growing influence within the industry.
About Hardman Group, Inc.:
With over 20 years of experience, Hardman Group is a business-to-business marketing agency that specializes in delivering quantifiable results for its clients. Based in Akron, Ohio, Hardman Group takes a research-based approach to strategic marketing, helping businesses in industries ranging from manufacturing to healthcare grow their brands. The agency’s expertise spans brand development, advertising, direct marketing, and media relations. Known for its ability to blend big-agency capabilities with a personalized, client-focused approach, Hardman Group has a proven track record of driving results for its clients, including this recent recognition for their work with Flexco Floors.
About the Marcom Awards:
The Marcom Awards received over 6,500 entries from the United States, Canada, and 43 other countries this year. Judged by industry professionals, the competition recognizes outstanding achievements in the concept, design, and production of marketing materials and programs. Winners are selected from over 300 categories, spanning Print, Web, Video, and Strategic Communications.
