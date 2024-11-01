Echo Lake Foods Hires Kathy Brodhagen as CEO
Echo Lake, WI, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Echo Lake Foods, Inc., headquartered in Burlington, WI, hired Kathy Brodhagen as its new CEO effective September 21, 2024. Ms. Brodhagen brings over 30 years of food industry experience to the company having grown up in her family’s egg products business prior to expanding her career.
Brodhagen is a proven executive with a track record of driving growth in food processing businesses across all channels, including retail, foodservice & food ingredient. She most recently co-founded a cooked egg products company with Cal-Maine Foods, the world’s largest egg producer. She also held the Vice President of Sales position driving scale-up, and rapid growth, focused on the retail sector. Prior to that venture, she co-founded a pre-cooked egg company which went on to be sold. Brodhagen spent nearly a decade at Post Holdings’ Michael Foods Business. Michael Foods is the largest processor of egg products in the world. During her tenure, she held VP and Sr. Director positions in the Retail and Foodservice divisions.
“Ownership and the employees are extremely excited to have Kathy take the helm and lead the team in our future growth” said Scott Meinerz. “She brings a wealth of strategic expertise, industry knowledge and pre-cooked experience to Echo Lake and equally important, fits our new culture perfectly.”
Brodhagen is a proven executive with a track record of driving growth in food processing businesses across all channels, including retail, foodservice & food ingredient. She most recently co-founded a cooked egg products company with Cal-Maine Foods, the world’s largest egg producer. She also held the Vice President of Sales position driving scale-up, and rapid growth, focused on the retail sector. Prior to that venture, she co-founded a pre-cooked egg company which went on to be sold. Brodhagen spent nearly a decade at Post Holdings’ Michael Foods Business. Michael Foods is the largest processor of egg products in the world. During her tenure, she held VP and Sr. Director positions in the Retail and Foodservice divisions.
“Ownership and the employees are extremely excited to have Kathy take the helm and lead the team in our future growth” said Scott Meinerz. “She brings a wealth of strategic expertise, industry knowledge and pre-cooked experience to Echo Lake and equally important, fits our new culture perfectly.”
Contact
Echo Lake FoodsContact
Ryann Rase
616-990-6022
silvermanconsulting.net
Ryann Rase
616-990-6022
silvermanconsulting.net
Categories