Author Linda Quillian's New Audiobook, “House On The Corner: Talking Walls, Walking Sins,” is a Chilling Novel Exploring Dark Obsessions and Redemption

Recent audiobook release “House On The Corner: Talking Walls, Walking Sins” from Audiobook Network author Linda Quillian follows a respected business executive harboring a dark secret of past crimes. Just as he thinks he’s on top of the world, the sociopath finds himself in failing health and must seek forgiveness from the son he denied as criminal charges loom on the horizon.