Author Linda Quillian's New Audiobook, “House On The Corner: Talking Walls, Walking Sins,” is a Chilling Novel Exploring Dark Obsessions and Redemption
Recent audiobook release “House On The Corner: Talking Walls, Walking Sins” from Audiobook Network author Linda Quillian follows a respected business executive harboring a dark secret of past crimes. Just as he thinks he’s on top of the world, the sociopath finds himself in failing health and must seek forgiveness from the son he denied as criminal charges loom on the horizon.
Columbia, SC, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda Quillian has completed her new audiobook, “House On The Corner: Talking Walls, Walking Sins”: a mesmerizing tale that follows a business executive who, despite being a pillar of his community, hides a menacing persona underneath. But as his health starts to fade and the law catches up to him, he’ll have to seek forgiveness if he hopes to survive the karma he’s been dealt.
“Control and corruption of innocents drive the moral fissures in Victor Armstrong's obsessions,” writes Quillian. “Under his cover as a respected community leader, he deftly wields stealth and trust to undo young women. As a sociopath, Armstrong spikes cocktails to affect his intent, rather than have nature's course afford it. Persisting in his sense of insidious invincibility, Armstrong finds himself facing Karma's dose of justice. His health fails, and he must undergo a lifesaving transplant. Armstrong must eat humble pie and appeal to the son he sired by one of his victims. Realizing that he must acknowledge the son he has denied, his arrogance is pummeled with a second blow. Criminal charges from a victim are eminent, and this victim, unbeknownst to Armstrong, is the sheriff's daughter.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Linda Quillian’s new audiobook is a chilling exploration of the horrible deeds that even the most respected members of a community could commit, and the depths to which greed and power can corrupt. Expertly paced and character-driven, Quillian’s masterful storytelling promises to captivate listeners, drawing them into a sickening world where the sins of the past refuse to stay buried.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “House On The Corner: Talking Walls, Walking Sins” by Linda Quillian through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
