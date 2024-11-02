Rancho Family Medical Group Expands Care with Dr. Nicole Tfaye at Menifee and Sun City Offices
Menifee, CA, November 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rancho Family Medical Group proudly announces the arrival of Dr. Nicole Tfaye, DO, to its Menifee and Sun City locations, where she will provide comprehensive, patient-centered family care. Dr. Tfaye, who completed her undergraduate studies at UC Irvine, graduated from the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, and finished her residency at Loma Linda University in Murrieta, CA, offers a wide range of medical services, from hypertension management to women’s health and minor surgical procedures.
Passionate about forming connections with patients and treating the whole family, Dr. Tfaye integrates her expertise across multiple specialties to address each patient's unique needs. Outside the office, she is an avid traveler, enjoys outdoor activities, and is a devoted Lakers fan. Dr. Tfaye is thrilled to serve the Menifee and Sun City communities and looks forward to joining her patients on their health journeys.
Stephen Byrne
951-265-9496
www.ranchofamilymed.com
