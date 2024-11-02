Rancho Family Medical Group Expands Care with Dr. Nicole Tfaye at Menifee and Sun City Offices

Dr. Nicole Tfaye has joined Rancho Family Medical Group’s Menifee and Sun City offices, bringing her expertise in family medicine and commitment to comprehensive, patient-centered care. A graduate of UC Irvine and Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Tfaye looks forward to supporting patients’ health with services including hypertension management, women’s health, and minor procedures.