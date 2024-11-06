Rancho Family Pediatrics Welcomes Dr. Justin Salehi to Newly Renovated Temecula Office
Dr. Justin Salehi joins Rancho Family Pediatrics in Temecula, CA, bringing top pediatric expertise to a newly renovated, child-friendly office designed to inspire young patients.
Temecula, CA, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rancho Family Pediatrics is thrilled to announce that Dr. Justin Salehi, a dedicated and highly trained pediatrician, has joined the team at its newly renovated Temecula office. With an academic background from UCLA, St. Louis School of Medicine, residency at UC Davis, and his fellowship from the University of Illinois, Chicago, Dr. Salehi brings a wealth of pediatric expertise to support children’s health and development.
Rancho Family Pediatrics’ refreshed space offers a welcoming, educational environment designed to inspire young patients and families alike. With a world of adventure-themed decor, inclusive activities, and modern updates, the office provides an engaging and comfortable setting for children to receive care. Dr. Salehi is eager to serve the Temecula community and looks forward to creating strong, lasting relationships with families in this inviting, child-centered space.
www.ranchopediatrics.com/
Contact
Rancho Family Medical GroupContact
Stephen Byrne
951-265-9496
www.ranchofamilymed.com
