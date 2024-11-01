Wanda Carter Roush Honored as a Woman of the Month for 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Fallston, MD, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wanda Carter Roush of Fallston, Maryland, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements as an author. Roush is featured in the fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Wanda Carter Roush
Wanda Carter Roush is a multi-award-winning children's author. Her titles have garnered attention and recognition for their uplifting messages receiving the Mom’s Choice Award as well as double gold in Readers’ Favorite for story and illustration.
“You Got This-A Tale of Courage” was spotted in Times Square, and received a royal read by Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York on "Storytime with Fergie and Friends," speaking to the universal appeal of Roush's work.
Her book titled "Angel on Assignment," gained prominence as it was featured on the 700 Club Interactive program demonstrating a wider audience, reaching both mainstream media and individuals seeking spiritual and inspirational content. Spring 2025 will bring Roush’s Easter fable, “The Jellybean Gospel & The Born-Again Bunny.”
In addition to being an author, Roush is the founder of National Give a Bunch of Balloons Month on the National Day Calendar. This initiative encourages the gifting of balloons to children experiencing long-term disease or a life-altering illness. Her upcoming title “Where Would You Go With Magical Balloons?” will be released to complement this initiative.
Roush will soon be launching her beauty brand, Benny Button Beauty. She is a is a mother to five and a “Mimi” to six “grand-littles.”
For more information, visit https://wandacarterroush.com/
