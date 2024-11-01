Lorraine Zapata Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Palmdale, CA, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lorraine Zapata, of Palmdale, California, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. She will be included in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Lorraine Zapata
Lorraine Zapata is a dedicated educator with over 33 years of experience in language education, including structured literacy, reading recovery, and teaching English to adult speakers of other languages. As a school principal in the Lancaster School District in Palmdale, California, she oversees staff, students, and the school community, promoting structured literacy, migrant education, adult ESL, preschool instruction, reading recovery, and discubriendo la lectura.
Zapata has extensive training in trauma-informed practices, restorative justice, and equity-based practices garnered through serving in various roles throughout her career. Prior to her current position, Zapata was an adjunct professor at California State University, Bakersfield, in the Educational Department, teaching Bilingual Education and Multicultural Education, Beginning Language Acquisition, and Advanced Language Acquisition. She was also a migrant education teacher at LACOE, a pre-school teacher for 2-5 year olds, a teacher for K-12, a parent educator, a home tutor, and a lead administrator.
As a testament to her commitment to excellence in education, Zapata has earned several awards, including Administrator of the Year in 2019, the ACSA Region 10 Administrator of the Year in 2013, and the Direct Instruction Administrator Award in 2006.
Lorraine received her M.Ed. from the University of La Verne.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
About Lorraine Zapata
Lorraine Zapata is a dedicated educator with over 33 years of experience in language education, including structured literacy, reading recovery, and teaching English to adult speakers of other languages. As a school principal in the Lancaster School District in Palmdale, California, she oversees staff, students, and the school community, promoting structured literacy, migrant education, adult ESL, preschool instruction, reading recovery, and discubriendo la lectura.
Zapata has extensive training in trauma-informed practices, restorative justice, and equity-based practices garnered through serving in various roles throughout her career. Prior to her current position, Zapata was an adjunct professor at California State University, Bakersfield, in the Educational Department, teaching Bilingual Education and Multicultural Education, Beginning Language Acquisition, and Advanced Language Acquisition. She was also a migrant education teacher at LACOE, a pre-school teacher for 2-5 year olds, a teacher for K-12, a parent educator, a home tutor, and a lead administrator.
As a testament to her commitment to excellence in education, Zapata has earned several awards, including Administrator of the Year in 2019, the ACSA Region 10 Administrator of the Year in 2013, and the Direct Instruction Administrator Award in 2006.
Lorraine received her M.Ed. from the University of La Verne.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories