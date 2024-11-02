Aladdin Shrine’s FEZtival of Trees Eases Holiday Expenses for Its Raffle Winners

Aladdin Shrine announces their annual FEZtival of Trees, an 8-day event that is open to the public. This event will feature a display of 40 decorated trees, each sponsored and adorned by local businesses, groups, and organizations. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in low-cost raffles for a chance to win these trees and gifts, including a cash prize.