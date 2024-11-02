Aladdin Shrine’s FEZtival of Trees Eases Holiday Expenses for Its Raffle Winners
Aladdin Shrine announces their annual FEZtival of Trees, an 8-day event that is open to the public. This event will feature a display of 40 decorated trees, each sponsored and adorned by local businesses, groups, and organizations. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in low-cost raffles for a chance to win these trees and gifts, including a cash prize.
Grove City, OH, November 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Aladdin Shrine's 2nd Annual FEZtival of Trees is an eight-day holiday event that is open to the public. This event, inspired by the iconic red fez traditionally worn by Shriners, will feature a display of 40 decorated trees, each sponsored and decorated by local businesses, groups, and organizations. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in low-cost raffles for a chance to win these trees, gifts, and a large cash prize.
Event Details:
1. Dates: November 23 – 30, 2024
2. Location: Aladdin Shrine Center, 1801 Gateway Circle, Grove City, Ohio 43123
3. Times: Varies throughout 8 days. See their website at https://aladdinfeztival.com for the schedule.
Event Highlights:
1. Enter to win decorated trees, gifts and prizes.
2. A selection of food and beverages will be available for purchase, including a cash bar.
3. Activities for children include free visits and photos with Santa and an ornament decorating station.
Admission is $5 per person, paid at the door. Children 12 and under get in free. Parking is free.
For more information, please visit https://aladdinFEZtival.com or contact Jill Jones at Aladdin Shrine by phone at (614) 475-2609, or by email jjones@aladdinshrine.org.
About Aladdin Shriners:
The Shrine was founded in 1872 as a fun organization, and has been called the playground of the Masons. The Shrine remains such today but, along with having fun, its Nobles have established the world’s greatest philanthropy. Today the Shrine owns and operates more than 20 orthopedic hospitals and clinics for crippled children and burns institutes for burned children. Treatment at a Shriners Hospital is provided without regard to race, creed or color, and is fully paid for by the Shrine. Nobles have provided treatment for more than a half-million children.
Event Details:
1. Dates: November 23 – 30, 2024
2. Location: Aladdin Shrine Center, 1801 Gateway Circle, Grove City, Ohio 43123
3. Times: Varies throughout 8 days. See their website at https://aladdinfeztival.com for the schedule.
Event Highlights:
1. Enter to win decorated trees, gifts and prizes.
2. A selection of food and beverages will be available for purchase, including a cash bar.
3. Activities for children include free visits and photos with Santa and an ornament decorating station.
Admission is $5 per person, paid at the door. Children 12 and under get in free. Parking is free.
For more information, please visit https://aladdinFEZtival.com or contact Jill Jones at Aladdin Shrine by phone at (614) 475-2609, or by email jjones@aladdinshrine.org.
About Aladdin Shriners:
The Shrine was founded in 1872 as a fun organization, and has been called the playground of the Masons. The Shrine remains such today but, along with having fun, its Nobles have established the world’s greatest philanthropy. Today the Shrine owns and operates more than 20 orthopedic hospitals and clinics for crippled children and burns institutes for burned children. Treatment at a Shriners Hospital is provided without regard to race, creed or color, and is fully paid for by the Shrine. Nobles have provided treatment for more than a half-million children.
Contact
Aladdin ShrinersContact
Jill Jones
614-475-2609
aladdinshrine.org
Jill Jones
614-475-2609
aladdinshrine.org
Categories