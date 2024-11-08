Author Elaine Roper's New Audiobook “The Stone of Remembrance” Follows One Woman’s Search for the Truth Behind a Mysterious Stone Found in Her Grandfather’s Belongings
Recent audiobook release “The Stone of Remembrance” from Audiobook Network author Elaine Roper centers around Rebecca Cohen, a young college student who discovers a mysterious stone that once belonged to her grandfather. Entranced by the stone’s history, Rebecca sets off to discover the truth behind the heirloom as a dangerous enemy plots to steal it by any methods necessary.
Anaheim, CA, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elaine Roper has completed her new audiobook “The Stone of Remembrance”: a gripping tale that follows one young woman’s quest to discover the truth behind a recently uncovered family heirloom, and why someone is willing to kill in order to get it back.
“A young college student finds a mysterious black stone etched with Paleo Hebrew writing ensconced in gold in the rubble of her burned out California home,” writes Elaine. “The stone had been entrusted to her grandfather, a famous jewelry designer, who with the onset of Alzheimer's disease misplaced it. Follow along with Rebecca Cohen as she solves the mystery of the ancient Stone of Remembrance.
“Find out who is willing to kill for this enigmatic stone.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Elaine Roper’s new audiobook weaves a fascinating mystery that promises to leave listeners on the edge of their seats as Rebecca’s search for the truth unfolds to reveal a much more sinister plot. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Stone of Remembrance” will captivate audiences, leading to a shocking conclusion listeners won’t see coming.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Stone of Remembrance” by Elaine Roper through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
