Author Elaine Roper's New Audiobook “The Stone of Remembrance” Follows One Woman’s Search for the Truth Behind a Mysterious Stone Found in Her Grandfather’s Belongings

Recent audiobook release “The Stone of Remembrance” from Audiobook Network author Elaine Roper centers around Rebecca Cohen, a young college student who discovers a mysterious stone that once belonged to her grandfather. Entranced by the stone’s history, Rebecca sets off to discover the truth behind the heirloom as a dangerous enemy plots to steal it by any methods necessary.