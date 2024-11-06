Terry Smith, Inspiration for Hit TV Show Ted Lasso, Joins the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) as Major Stakeholder
Women's Football Alliance Secures Major Financial Stakeholder
Exeter, CA, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) is thrilled to announce that Terry Smith, the inspiration behind the popular TV series Ted Lasso, has acquired a significant stake in the WFA. Smith, an accomplished athlete, head coach, educator, and entrepreneur, will play a crucial role in expanding the league's presence and impact.
Smith’s multi-sport career in professional football and baseball includes a 12-year football career spanning the New England Patriots and Europe, culminating in a European Championship. His 10-year head coaching career boasts nine championships, including three bowl championships, three national championships, and two European championships. As the head coach of Great Britain’s National Team, he led them to their first-ever European Nations Championship. He also has 12 years of experience as a professional team owner in football and soccer, winning seven championships, three bowl championships, an FA Trophy Semi-Final, a Cup championship, and a European Championship.
Throughout his career, Smith set national, league, and European records in pass receiving and interceptions, was selected four times to the All-European Team, inducted into two Halls of Fame, and named National Coach of the Year three times and European Coach of the Year twice. He still holds the all-time European record for a perfect 14-0 regular season as head coach. Smith worked alongside the NFL for 14 years to build American football in England and Europe, became the first American to own a European soccer club, and greatly contributed to women’s soccer in England and Europe. His contributions were recognized with a nomination for British Empire honors by the Queen of England.
Smith’s extensive experience extends beyond sports. He has owned and managed American television stations, producing over 1,000 hours of sports programming annually. He created Veteran’s Voice, a series preserving American WWII history through 300 interviews, now archived in national museums and libraries. As a studio host for NFL game broadcasts on Sky Sports Television in Europe, author of a motivational book sold across Europe, and college professor, he has impacted many fields. In America, he directed a public high school in Tennessee, recognized as one of the top 10 “Super Schools” in the nation. In 2018, he was one of four public school educators invited by the U.S. Congress to speak on Capitol Hill regarding his successful, innovative educational programs and to help shape future educational policies. In 2023 and 2024, he served as President of the non-profit NFL Alumni Association Chapter in Washington, D.C., supporting underprivileged children and families.
Smith is dedicated to using his investment and connections to elevate the WFA. His strategic initiatives focus on increasing visibility for the league, driving revenue growth, implementing a profit-sharing model with players and team owners, and attracting additional partners. With his involvement, the WFA’s valuation has soared.
“His positive spirit and tireless work ethic will impact the sport in countless positive ways,” said WFA Commissioner Lisa King. “His experience as a successful entrepreneur and his vision for the league’s growth align perfectly with this transformative era in women’s sports. He will elevate our efforts to grow the sport and strengthen support for the owners and players within the WFA.”
A passionate supporter and believer in the WFA, Smith stated, “The WFA is the NFL of women’s football. What Lisa King, Rich Daniel, and all the team owners, league executives, coaches, and players have accomplished over the past 40 years is amazing. I am tremendously honored and thankful for this opportunity to join them, and I will work as hard as I can to contribute to their incredible journey toward greatness.”
Smith’s forward-looking vision aligns perfectly with the WFA’s mission, promising a bright future for women’s tackle football. The league looks forward to leveraging his leadership and “BELIEVE” mindset to bring the WFA closer to mainstream audiences, expanding opportunities and elevating the experience for fans, players, and investors alike.
To learn more about the excitement, enthusiasm, and growth of the Women’s Football Alliance, visit www.WFAProFootball.com.
About the WFA
The Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) is the world’s largest and longest-running professional women’s tackle football league, renowned for its competitive depth and commitment to advancing women’s professional sports. With 60 teams across the United States and affiliated leagues in eight countries, the WFA has become a powerhouse in advancing women’s professional football. Through a multi-year broadcast partnership with ESPN, the league brings elite talent to a national audience, culminating in its annual National Championship at the Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Supported by a partnership with the NFL Alumni Association, the WFA continues to open doors for women in professional football, including 15 veterans who have moved into coaching positions within the NFL. Learn more at www.WFAprofootball.com.
Smith’s multi-sport career in professional football and baseball includes a 12-year football career spanning the New England Patriots and Europe, culminating in a European Championship. His 10-year head coaching career boasts nine championships, including three bowl championships, three national championships, and two European championships. As the head coach of Great Britain’s National Team, he led them to their first-ever European Nations Championship. He also has 12 years of experience as a professional team owner in football and soccer, winning seven championships, three bowl championships, an FA Trophy Semi-Final, a Cup championship, and a European Championship.
Throughout his career, Smith set national, league, and European records in pass receiving and interceptions, was selected four times to the All-European Team, inducted into two Halls of Fame, and named National Coach of the Year three times and European Coach of the Year twice. He still holds the all-time European record for a perfect 14-0 regular season as head coach. Smith worked alongside the NFL for 14 years to build American football in England and Europe, became the first American to own a European soccer club, and greatly contributed to women’s soccer in England and Europe. His contributions were recognized with a nomination for British Empire honors by the Queen of England.
Smith’s extensive experience extends beyond sports. He has owned and managed American television stations, producing over 1,000 hours of sports programming annually. He created Veteran’s Voice, a series preserving American WWII history through 300 interviews, now archived in national museums and libraries. As a studio host for NFL game broadcasts on Sky Sports Television in Europe, author of a motivational book sold across Europe, and college professor, he has impacted many fields. In America, he directed a public high school in Tennessee, recognized as one of the top 10 “Super Schools” in the nation. In 2018, he was one of four public school educators invited by the U.S. Congress to speak on Capitol Hill regarding his successful, innovative educational programs and to help shape future educational policies. In 2023 and 2024, he served as President of the non-profit NFL Alumni Association Chapter in Washington, D.C., supporting underprivileged children and families.
Smith is dedicated to using his investment and connections to elevate the WFA. His strategic initiatives focus on increasing visibility for the league, driving revenue growth, implementing a profit-sharing model with players and team owners, and attracting additional partners. With his involvement, the WFA’s valuation has soared.
“His positive spirit and tireless work ethic will impact the sport in countless positive ways,” said WFA Commissioner Lisa King. “His experience as a successful entrepreneur and his vision for the league’s growth align perfectly with this transformative era in women’s sports. He will elevate our efforts to grow the sport and strengthen support for the owners and players within the WFA.”
A passionate supporter and believer in the WFA, Smith stated, “The WFA is the NFL of women’s football. What Lisa King, Rich Daniel, and all the team owners, league executives, coaches, and players have accomplished over the past 40 years is amazing. I am tremendously honored and thankful for this opportunity to join them, and I will work as hard as I can to contribute to their incredible journey toward greatness.”
Smith’s forward-looking vision aligns perfectly with the WFA’s mission, promising a bright future for women’s tackle football. The league looks forward to leveraging his leadership and “BELIEVE” mindset to bring the WFA closer to mainstream audiences, expanding opportunities and elevating the experience for fans, players, and investors alike.
To learn more about the excitement, enthusiasm, and growth of the Women’s Football Alliance, visit www.WFAProFootball.com.
About the WFA
The Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) is the world’s largest and longest-running professional women’s tackle football league, renowned for its competitive depth and commitment to advancing women’s professional sports. With 60 teams across the United States and affiliated leagues in eight countries, the WFA has become a powerhouse in advancing women’s professional football. Through a multi-year broadcast partnership with ESPN, the league brings elite talent to a national audience, culminating in its annual National Championship at the Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Supported by a partnership with the NFL Alumni Association, the WFA continues to open doors for women in professional football, including 15 veterans who have moved into coaching positions within the NFL. Learn more at www.WFAprofootball.com.
Contact
Women's Football AllianceContact
Lisa King
559-259-5886
www.wfaprofootball.com
Lisa King
559-259-5886
www.wfaprofootball.com
Categories