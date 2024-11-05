Chivari’s Pearl White Steel Skeleton Chiavari Chair Surges in Popularity
The trendsetting wedding chair for 2025.
Miami, FL, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chivari, Home of the Steel Skeleton, is proud to announce the expansion of its collection with the fastest-trending new color choice for events in the coming year. Chivari’s new and exclusive Pearl White Steel Skeleton Chiavari Chair features an iridescent finish, giving it a refined and lustrous look.
Chivari has engineered a revolutionary paint process for Pearl White, elevating the classical charm of the Steel Skeleton Chiavari Chair, delivering cutting-edge durability to set a new standard in event seating.
"The moment I laid eyes on the early samples of our Pearl White collection, I was utterly captivated," stated Chivari president, Richard Wallet. "It's truly remarkable how something seemingly so simple can have such a profound impact. The prism-bending sheen of the pearl white finish, combined with our signature craftsmanship, created an effect that was nothing short of magical. In that instant, I knew we had stumbled upon a game-changer that would take over the event industry.”
The Pearl White color imbues classic design with glimmering radiance, reflecting light for a subtle shimmer that transforms ordinary events into immediately memorable spectacles. This next-level advancement forges a new frontier in event standards. Place this unique chair beside one in plain white and you’ll quickly understand why no one will order plain white ever again.
About Chivari:
Chivari has grown from a family-owned business to an international leader in event furniture. Known for its affordably luxurious offerings, Chivari continues to innovate and set trends throughout the industry. With a focus on customization, quality, and unsurpassed client service, Chivari designs its products in the USA at the Chivari Design Studio and they’re built to exact specifications and quality control in our overseas factory, ensuring they meet the highest standards of style, durability, and comfort.
Chivari has engineered a revolutionary paint process for Pearl White, elevating the classical charm of the Steel Skeleton Chiavari Chair, delivering cutting-edge durability to set a new standard in event seating.
"The moment I laid eyes on the early samples of our Pearl White collection, I was utterly captivated," stated Chivari president, Richard Wallet. "It's truly remarkable how something seemingly so simple can have such a profound impact. The prism-bending sheen of the pearl white finish, combined with our signature craftsmanship, created an effect that was nothing short of magical. In that instant, I knew we had stumbled upon a game-changer that would take over the event industry.”
The Pearl White color imbues classic design with glimmering radiance, reflecting light for a subtle shimmer that transforms ordinary events into immediately memorable spectacles. This next-level advancement forges a new frontier in event standards. Place this unique chair beside one in plain white and you’ll quickly understand why no one will order plain white ever again.
About Chivari:
Chivari has grown from a family-owned business to an international leader in event furniture. Known for its affordably luxurious offerings, Chivari continues to innovate and set trends throughout the industry. With a focus on customization, quality, and unsurpassed client service, Chivari designs its products in the USA at the Chivari Design Studio and they’re built to exact specifications and quality control in our overseas factory, ensuring they meet the highest standards of style, durability, and comfort.
Contact
Chivari LLCContact
Vanessa Fuller
(305) 509-8630
chiavarisales.com
Vanessa Fuller
(305) 509-8630
chiavarisales.com
Categories