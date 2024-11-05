Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Ahmed Sawas Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Ridge, NY, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of Hematologist-Oncologist Ahmed Sawas, MD. Dr. Sawas will see patients at 1500 NY-112, Building 1, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 and 12 East 86th Street, Suite 4, New York, NY 10028.
“Dr. Sawas will make a great addition to our network of physicians at NYCBS,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. Dr. Sawas shares our commitment to patients and individualized care. Welcome aboard, Dr. Sawas!”
Dr. Sawas specializes in treating lymphoid malignancies, including aggressive and indolent B-cell lymphoma, CLL and both peripheral T-cell lymphoma and cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma. He creates tailored treatment plans that consider his patients' needs and the biology of the disease. Dr. Sawas believes that a comprehensive management plan for his patients is essential.
“I am excited to join an organization that focuses on supporting patients with high standards of care and innovation,” said Dr. Sawas.
Dr. Sawas received his MD from the State University of New York - Health Science Center at Brooklyn College of Medicine. Dr. Sawas then completed his internship, residency, and fellowship at St. Vincent’s Catholic Medical Center. He also completed a fellowship in Hematology-Oncology at New York University Medical Center. Dr. Sawas is an assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University Medical Center and has over 10 years of experience. Dr. Sawas speaks fluent English and Arabic.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Sawas, please call 631-751-3000. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Upstate New York. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority.
“Dr. Sawas will make a great addition to our network of physicians at NYCBS,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. Dr. Sawas shares our commitment to patients and individualized care. Welcome aboard, Dr. Sawas!”
Dr. Sawas specializes in treating lymphoid malignancies, including aggressive and indolent B-cell lymphoma, CLL and both peripheral T-cell lymphoma and cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma. He creates tailored treatment plans that consider his patients' needs and the biology of the disease. Dr. Sawas believes that a comprehensive management plan for his patients is essential.
“I am excited to join an organization that focuses on supporting patients with high standards of care and innovation,” said Dr. Sawas.
Dr. Sawas received his MD from the State University of New York - Health Science Center at Brooklyn College of Medicine. Dr. Sawas then completed his internship, residency, and fellowship at St. Vincent’s Catholic Medical Center. He also completed a fellowship in Hematology-Oncology at New York University Medical Center. Dr. Sawas is an assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University Medical Center and has over 10 years of experience. Dr. Sawas speaks fluent English and Arabic.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Sawas, please call 631-751-3000. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Upstate New York. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsContact
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
Categories