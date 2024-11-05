We Hold Democracy Together Conceptual Artist, Kate Haug, Flies Banner of Unity on November 6, 2024
New York, NY, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- After months of political rhetoric and presidential campaigning marked with tense language and polarization, artist Kate Haug hired a plane to send a message of unity into the skies of New York City.
Viewers can see the banner, “WE HOLD DEMOCRACY TOGETHER,” on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 6, 2024 as it makes several loops down the Hudson River and around Ellis Island.
While Americans have been peppered with messages from candidates and Super Pacs through their phones, computer screen and doorways, Haug employs the traditional advertising method of aerial banner as a means to convey a more personal sentiment and hope for the country.
About the banner, Haug writes,
"Democracy is a plurality of voices, opinions, and beliefs. Together, we have the capacity and power to create democratic, civic spaces and reject the polarization that has been promoted by partisan politics and corporate algorithms which seed negative division."
Haug’s work and bio can be found at katehaug.us
