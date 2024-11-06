J&B Solar Powers Michigan with Early Completion of 175 Megawatt Solar Project
J&B Solar completed a 175-megawatt project in Montcalm County, MI, ahead of schedule and on budget, cementing its top status in the industry. Partnering with Roncelli, Inc., J&B Solar managed the mechanical construction, installing 46,000 piles, 1.2 million feet of racking, and 320,000 panels. Achieving 100% IRA and 95% union labor compliance, this project reinforces J&B Solar’s reputation as a leading U.S. contractor for utility-scale solar projects in the U.S.
Melbourne, FL, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J&B Solar, a top-tier leader in the solar industry, has once again proven its expertise, delivering a 175-megawatt solar project in Montcalm County, Michigan, weeks ahead of schedule and within budget. Chosen by Roncelli, Inc., one of Michigan’s premier construction firms, J&B Solar was entrusted to handle the mechanical construction for the large-scale utility project, marking a significant milestone for renewable energy in the region.
Breaking ground in May, the project wrapped up weeks early, setting a new standard for efficiency and execution. J&B Solar installed 46,000 steel piles using cutting-edge GPS-guided equipment for precision installation, built 1.2 million linear feet of racking, and mounted 320,000 solar panels ahead of schedule and on budget. The project featured 14.5-foot piles, an ATI racking system, and VSUN 550W solar panels.
In a bold move that underscored its ability to operate at scale, J&B Solar achieved 100% compliance with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and a remarkable 95% union labor compliance through a tailored project labor agreement. This approach, coupled with their collaborative work with local union halls, solidified J&B Solar’s reputation as the industry's leading mechanical contractor.
“J&B Solar’s reputation as the best in the business is well-earned,” said Gino Roncelli, CEO of Roncelli, Inc. “We made the strategic decision to partner with them rather than self-perform, and it paid off. They exceeded our expectations, delivering ahead of schedule with flawless quality and staying on budget. We look forward to collaborating on future projects in Michigan.”
Josh Bessette, CEO of J&B Solar, emphasized the importance of the partnership: “We’re grateful to Roncelli for entrusting us with this monumental project. Our focus on hiring locally and establishing a lasting presence in Michigan was reinforced through this collaboration. Delivering ahead of schedule and on budget is a testament to the hard work of our team and the strength of our partnerships.”
This project represents another successful venture for J&B Solar, further cementing its place as the go-to contractor for utility-scale solar installations across the U.S.
About J&B Solar
J&B Solar is a utility-scale solar contractor, widely recognized for delivering high-quality mechanical services across North America. With over 3 GW of installed solar power, J&B Solar specializes in complex foundations and racking systems and excels in diverse terrains and conditions. Known for its fleet of specialized construction equipment and highly trained teams, J&B Solar offers unmatched efficiency and reliability. Backed by a management team with decades of experience in large-scale solar projects, J&B Solar remains committed to leading the industry in mechanical construction for solar power. For more information, visit www.jandbsolar.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Breaking ground in May, the project wrapped up weeks early, setting a new standard for efficiency and execution. J&B Solar installed 46,000 steel piles using cutting-edge GPS-guided equipment for precision installation, built 1.2 million linear feet of racking, and mounted 320,000 solar panels ahead of schedule and on budget. The project featured 14.5-foot piles, an ATI racking system, and VSUN 550W solar panels.
In a bold move that underscored its ability to operate at scale, J&B Solar achieved 100% compliance with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and a remarkable 95% union labor compliance through a tailored project labor agreement. This approach, coupled with their collaborative work with local union halls, solidified J&B Solar’s reputation as the industry's leading mechanical contractor.
“J&B Solar’s reputation as the best in the business is well-earned,” said Gino Roncelli, CEO of Roncelli, Inc. “We made the strategic decision to partner with them rather than self-perform, and it paid off. They exceeded our expectations, delivering ahead of schedule with flawless quality and staying on budget. We look forward to collaborating on future projects in Michigan.”
Josh Bessette, CEO of J&B Solar, emphasized the importance of the partnership: “We’re grateful to Roncelli for entrusting us with this monumental project. Our focus on hiring locally and establishing a lasting presence in Michigan was reinforced through this collaboration. Delivering ahead of schedule and on budget is a testament to the hard work of our team and the strength of our partnerships.”
This project represents another successful venture for J&B Solar, further cementing its place as the go-to contractor for utility-scale solar installations across the U.S.
About J&B Solar
J&B Solar is a utility-scale solar contractor, widely recognized for delivering high-quality mechanical services across North America. With over 3 GW of installed solar power, J&B Solar specializes in complex foundations and racking systems and excels in diverse terrains and conditions. Known for its fleet of specialized construction equipment and highly trained teams, J&B Solar offers unmatched efficiency and reliability. Backed by a management team with decades of experience in large-scale solar projects, J&B Solar remains committed to leading the industry in mechanical construction for solar power. For more information, visit www.jandbsolar.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
J&B SolarContact
Mark Fischer
717-344-1165
www.jandbsolar.com
Mark Fischer
717-344-1165
www.jandbsolar.com
Categories