Carolann P. Brockman Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Lake Worth, FL, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carolann P. Brockman of Lake Worth, Florida, has been Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of accounting and bookkeeping.
About Carolann P. Brockman
Carolann P. Brockman is the owner of CPB Bookkeeping and Accounting, providing accounting, payroll, and tax services to individuals and small businesses in Southeast Florida. The firm is dedicated to helping businesses succeed and thrive.
Brockman also offers educational videos and consulting online, in person, or by phone and provides QuickBooks training. She has a passion for organizing a company's financial documents and recording every transaction.
Prior to her founding her business 16 years ago, Brockman taught high school mathematics for over a decade. She is a QuickBooks ProAdvisor, certified in QB Online, attended numerous IRS Tax Forums to learn, and is a member of the American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers and the National Association of Tax Preparers.
“My passion with my business is ‘never let a business go out of business, by serving and teaching,’” said Brockman. “I take pride in guiding business owners and entrepreneurs to help them understand their financials and bookkeeping, using the IRS guidelines in proper documentation of their expenses and revenue.”
Carolann obtained her B.A. in Learning Disabilities from Florida Atlantic University in 1991. Originally from the Florida Keys, she has three children and is an avid Star Trek fan and loves anything to do with orchids.
For more information, visit https://cpbbookkeeping.com/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
