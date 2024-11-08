Creative Biolabs Shines at the 2024 NIH Research Festival: Showcasing Antibody Solutions
Creative Biolabs made a splash at the 2024 NIH Research Festival, held from Sept. 23–25, as they highlighted their groundbreaking work in antibody discovery and development.
Shirley, NY, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The festival, which featured scientific lectures, poster presentations, and workshops, was a vibrant hub of knowledge exchange, and Creative Biolabs took center stage in presenting their cutting-edge antibody solutions.
One of the standout technologies on display was Creative Biolabs' phage display service, which enables the selection of antibodies with high specificity and affinity against a wide range of targets. During the event, the team demonstrated their pipeline from phage construction to screening and their masterpiece in discovering PTM specific antibodies, anti-idiotype antibodies, which gives researchers an edge when looking to discover novel targets in immunotherapy, cancer, and infectious diseases.
Another hot topic during the festival was the growing interest in single domain antibodies—also known as sdAbs. Unlike traditional antibodies, sdAbs are much smaller, making them more versatile and efficient for use in therapeutics, imaging, and diagnostics. Their unique structure allows them to bind to hidden or otherwise hard-to-reach targets, making them highly valuable in cases where conventional antibodies might fall short. At the festival, the Creative Biolabs team demonstrated the versatility of sdAbs, showing how they can be tailored for specific disease targets or used to enhance the efficacy of existing therapies. Attendees were impressed by how these tiny, yet mighty, antibodies are helping to shape the future of targeted therapies.
One of the most exciting aspects of the NIH Research Festival was its focus on next-generation technologies, and Creative Biolabs didn't disappoint in this regard. Their de novo antibody sequencing service was a highlight of their exhibit, offering a revolutionary approach to uncovering the exact amino acid sequence of antibodies. This next-gen sequencing technology is invaluable for researchers looking to decode the precise structures of therapeutic antibodies, particularly when trying to reproduce or improve existing therapies. Creative Biolabs has perfected the method to provide highly accurate results, essential for the development of biosimilars and antibody engineering. Festival-goers were particularly impressed with how this technology can streamline the antibody development process, saving time and resources.
"The NIH Research Festival, with its workshops, poster presentations, and vendor booths, wasn't just an exhibition—it provided a prime opportunity for us to connect with other innovators in the field and inspire the next wave of antibody innovations," one of the delegates said.
Creative Biolabs' contributions to advancing antibody technologies were clear, as they shared insights and connected with fellow scientists, researchers, and industry professionals. Looking to the future, the company remains committed to driving scientific progress by offering flexible, high-quality solutions for antibody development.
In an industry that's constantly evolving, Creative Biolabs is not just keeping pace—they're setting the standard. Stay tuned as they continue to power the next generation of therapies and push the boundaries of what's possible in antibody research. For the remainder of 2024, a team of dedicated scientists will attend upcoming industry exhibitions to share the latest advancements in biotech with peers.
- October 22, BioPharma Drug Discovery Nexus Conference
- November 4, World ADC San Diego
- December 15, Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics (US) 2024
