Author J. Victor McGuire's New Audiobook, “Conversations About Being a Coach” is a Dialogue Between an Expert and a Learner as They Dig Into the Complexities of Coaching
Recent audiobook release “Conversations About Being a Coach” from Audiobook Network author J. Victor McGuire presents a captivating discussion between Dr. Josephine Easton, a seasoned coaching expert, and Santiago Romero, an inquisitive young coach. Through their discussions, the audiobook explores valuable insights and perspectives on the art and craft of coaching.
Fremont, CA, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J. Victor McGuire, a Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (CPCC) who is certified in various assessment tools such as The Marcus Buckingham StandOut tool and the Leadership Circle assessment, has completed his new audiobook, “Conversations About Being a Coach”: an engaging conversation between a seasoned coaching expert and a novice coach as they discuss critical themes surrounding coaching and tailoring their approaches to the individual needs of specific communities.
With over thirty years of experience in the field of leadership development, author J. Victor McGuire has worked in a variety of sectors, including secondary and higher education, high-tech companies, mental health nonprofits, and Fortune 100 businesses. Dr. McGuire has mastered working with a range of age groups, having worked effectively with teenagers, early-career young adults, all the way up to senior executives. Recently, he founded the nonprofit organization Coaching for Everyone, which offers complimentary coaching and leadership support to traditionally underserved and under resourced black, Latinx, and indigenous populations. When not working with his clients, the author can be found with his wife and their dog strolling the beaches of sunny California.
In “Conversation About Being a Coach,” listeners will be invited to join the conversations of Dr. Josephine Easton, a seasoned coach with laser focus, vision, and purpose, and Santiago Romero, the curious young coach-in-waiting seeking all the information he can obtain. Drawing from the expertise of seventeen different authors, McGuire’s work covers invigorating discussion topics, such as the importance of curiosity, deep listening, activating potential, cultural competency and awareness, and much more.
Published by Audiobook Network, author J. Victor McGuire’s new audiobook is a treasure trove of insights, making it a rich resource for anyone interested in enhancing their coaching skills or understanding the intricacies of this vital profession. Whether listeners are a seasoned professional or just starting their coaching journey, this audiobook is an essential resource, offering both experienced and fresh perspectives as well as actionable insights to elevate anyone’s coaching practice.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Conversations About Being a Coach” by J. Victor McGuire through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
