Author J. Victor McGuire's New Audiobook, “Conversations About Being a Coach” is a Dialogue Between an Expert and a Learner as They Dig Into the Complexities of Coaching

Recent audiobook release “Conversations About Being a Coach” from Audiobook Network author J. Victor McGuire presents a captivating discussion between Dr. Josephine Easton, a seasoned coaching expert, and Santiago Romero, an inquisitive young coach. Through their discussions, the audiobook explores valuable insights and perspectives on the art and craft of coaching.