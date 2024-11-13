Author Steven Sheridan's New Audiobook, "Community Policing," is an Essential Audiobook for Promoting a Safer Society Through Collective Responsibility
Recent audiobook release “Community Policing: The Collective Role and Understanding of Keeping the Peace While Maintaining Law, Order, and Civility” from Audiobook Network author Steven Sheridan explores the vital role every community member plays in fostering safety and accountability, emphasizing a shared duty among all community members to engage in community policing.
Casper, WY, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Steven Sheridan, a seasoned law enforcement professional with over twenty-seven years of experience, including twenty-five years as an instructor specializing in firearms, defensive tactics, and de-escalation techniques, has completed his new audiobook, “Community Policing: The Collective Role and Understanding of Keeping the Peace While Maintaining Law, Order, and Civility”: a compelling look at the community policing relationship, focusing on the vital role and responsibility every community member has when it comes to keeping each other safe.
Over the course of his career in law enforcement, author Steven Sheridan played a key role in developing a groundbreaking response to resistance policy in 2020 for a local college and has presented extensively at conferences such as ILEETA and NAFTO. Holding a B.S. in sociology from Florida State University and a Master's in Adult Education from the University of Phoenix, Steve is the founder and president of the Leadership and Training Research Institute (LTRI) and the director of training for De-Escalate. He authored “Leadership in Law Enforcement – What You Need Before You Lead,” focusing on core values in policing, and founded the Cognitive Warrior Initiative, which includes a podcast addressing community safety. The author remains committed to guiding and instructing on crime prevention and community engagement.
“This book discusses foundational practices from a community aspect, which includes the police,” writes Sheridan. “Instead of claiming a higher standard for the police, we discuss a single standard for all community members, which the police exemplify. We discuss the Peelian Principles as a means to re-establish everyone’s responsibility in crime prevention – then we can practice proper accountability.
“The concept of ‘Duty to Intervene’ is presented as a community requirement (when safe to do so) and not just a police standard. Bias is discussed from the understanding bias is a requirement for survival in all species. Our species is the only one which is told our bias as opposed to having experiences develop bias. To change the bias, change the experience. There are anecdotal aspects to assist in understanding how a proper interaction with community members should occur, comparing it to a doctor’s visit – imagine your doctor visit going the way many of the interactions with police go today. Staying healthy is the individual’s responsibility, so is keeping oneself safe. We clarify the mission of public safety. The mission can’t just be a police department mission, it has to be a community mission. We take on the divisive discussion of Warrior or Guardian from a researched perspective in this community leadership book. The guardian as mentioned in the 21st Century Police report from 2015 states the Guardian comes from Plato’s Republic. We propose the desired ethos for our nation is that of the Warrior, the complete Warrior Ethos which has nothing to do with killing, soldiering or battle. As a matter of fact, the Warrior Ethos at its core is about selfless service. We take it a step further and ask the community to consider the Cognitive Warrior Ethos (Thoughtful Selfless Service) in this leadership book.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Steven Sheridan’s new audiobook is a vital resource for anyone interested in fostering a safer, more accountable community. Through Sheridan’s insightful and reflective writing, “Community Policing” encourages community members to embrace their roles in crime prevention and public safety, fostering collaboration between law enforcement and the community at large to discover how every person can contribute to a safer society.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Community Policing: The Collective Role and Understanding of Keeping the Peace While Maintaining Law, Order, and Civility” by Steven Sheridan through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
