Author Jennifer Fichter-Tulipano's New Audiobook, “Reading Through My Bible: Year 1 Pandemic Prayers,” is an Inspiring Journey of Faith and Reflection During Quarantine
Recent audiobook release “Reading Through My Bible: Year 1 Pandemic Prayers” from Audiobook Network author Jennifer Fichter-Tulipano shares how the power of prayer and consistent Bible reading provided solace and guidance through the pandemic, sharing opportunities for incorporating daily Bible study into their lives amidst today’s fast-paced world.
Bronx, NY, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Fichter-Tulipano, the founder of AppleofHisEye2020.com, as well as a New York State–certified school teacher, science department chairperson, and STEM director in a Catholic co-educational high school in the Bronx, New York, has completed her new audiobook, “Reading Through My Bible: Year 1 Pandemic Prayers”: a deeply personal and motivational work that documents the author’s transformative experience of daily Bible reading and prayer during the global health pandemic, offering listeners an intimate glimpse into her journey of faith and spiritual growth.
“During quarantine, reading became a means of escape and reignited a deep passion for Bible study,” writes Fichter-Tulipano. “Hence, my blog, AppleofHisEye2020.com, was founded with the purpose of documenting my experience of reading the Bible every day for one year. The blog has evolved into this book.
“I pray sharing this experience with you will create a ripple effect in spreading the message to others, aiding Christ’s mission to reach every city, every nation, every day.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jennifer Fichter-Tulipano’s new audiobook is a guide for anyone looking to enhance their spiritual practice and connect with God to find peace during trying times through Scripture. Through sharing her experiences, Fichter-Tulipano hopes to inspire others to embark on their own journey of faith, spreading the message of God’s love and encouraging others to deepen their relationship with Him.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Reading Through My Bible: Year 1 Pandemic Prayers” by Jennifer Fichter-Tulipano through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“During quarantine, reading became a means of escape and reignited a deep passion for Bible study,” writes Fichter-Tulipano. “Hence, my blog, AppleofHisEye2020.com, was founded with the purpose of documenting my experience of reading the Bible every day for one year. The blog has evolved into this book.
“I pray sharing this experience with you will create a ripple effect in spreading the message to others, aiding Christ’s mission to reach every city, every nation, every day.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jennifer Fichter-Tulipano’s new audiobook is a guide for anyone looking to enhance their spiritual practice and connect with God to find peace during trying times through Scripture. Through sharing her experiences, Fichter-Tulipano hopes to inspire others to embark on their own journey of faith, spreading the message of God’s love and encouraging others to deepen their relationship with Him.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Reading Through My Bible: Year 1 Pandemic Prayers” by Jennifer Fichter-Tulipano through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories