Author Jennifer Fichter-Tulipano's New Audiobook, “Reading Through My Bible: Year 1 Pandemic Prayers,” is an Inspiring Journey of Faith and Reflection During Quarantine

Recent audiobook release “Reading Through My Bible: Year 1 Pandemic Prayers” from Audiobook Network author Jennifer Fichter-Tulipano shares how the power of prayer and consistent Bible reading provided solace and guidance through the pandemic, sharing opportunities for incorporating daily Bible study into their lives amidst today’s fast-paced world.