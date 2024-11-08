Signature Autohaus Management Corp. Announces Expansion and New Location
Fort Lauderdale, FL, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Signature Autohaus, a leader in automotive restyling, is excited to announce its expansion and relocation to a new, larger facility in Coral Springs, FL. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth. It reflects its commitment to meeting the increasing demand for quality exotic and luxury auto restyling and performance within the community.
The new location, situated at 3650 Coral Ridge Drive, Suite 110, Coral Springs, FL, plans to open its doors on December 16, 2024. The facility will feature over 3,500 square feet of space, including a "man cave" style lobby with complimentary snacks, beverages, entertainment, and games. Additionally, the workshop will have a designated area for full custom wrap design, paint protection film (PPF), window tint, ceramic coating, and more. We will also have three lifts to support our ongoing research and development efforts with manufacturers on current and new products for these vehicles. This expansion allows Signature Autohaus to better serve its growing customer base and support an increase in workforce.
“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter and bring our office closer to the homes of our existing and growing clients,” said Franco, Founder and President. “This move symbolizes our progress and dedication to providing a higher standard of customer service in a location that is enjoyable for exotic car enthusiasts. We look forward to welcoming our clients into our new space and continuing to build lasting relationships in the community through our work and upcoming hosted events.”
The relocation will create additional job opportunities and provide a stimulating work environment for both existing and new employees. The company plans to host an open house event in January 2025 to celebrate the new location, inviting the community to tour the facility, meet the team, and learn more about Signature Autohaus.
For more information about the expansion and upcoming events, please visit www.SignatureAutohaus.com or contact Eric Barrington, General Manager, at 954-477-0443.
About Signature Autohaus
Starting as a DBA (doing business as) of our founder's previous Ft. Lauderdale automotive service shop in 2010, Signature Autohaus quickly became synonymous with exotic auto restyling. Over the years, Signature Autohaus has collaborated with many high-end automotive aftermarket parts manufacturers to improve and engineer parts for these exotic vehicles. We provide in-house installations and offer a full-service facility for all aspects of exotic and luxury automotive restyling. Signature Autohaus is truly a one-stop shop, renowned for exceptional customer service and unparalleled support for all the high-end brands we represent and the affluent clients we have cultivated over the years.
Media Contact:
Eric Barrington
General Manager
Signature Autohaus
954-477-0443
ericb@signatureautohaus.com
