The Royal Chair Collection: Setting the Tone for 2025
Regal and refined, a traditional size chair that looks like a throne.
Miami, FL, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chivari, a leader in exceptional event furnishings, is proud to introduce its latest design for upscale events: the Royal Chair Collection. These chairs, influenced by the grandeur of Chivari’s exquisite Throne Chairs, are created in a more traditional size yet capture the equally captivating style. Since the launch a few weeks ago, these have quickly become the fastest trending wedding chair in the country for 2025.
The Royal Chair Collection offers a refined balance of elegance and form, making it an ideal choice for refined weddings, black-tie affairs, and luxurious dining settings. These chairs are designed to evoke a pretention-free regal ambiance, thanks to their intricate yet understated frame detailing. They serve as both a showpiece and a comfortable seating solution, creating lasting memories and unforgettable photo opportunities.
The Royal Chair has quickly caught industry-wide attention for its ability to elevate décor while maintaining a classic, timeless appeal. Available in various colors and two distinct styles—Rattan Back or Tufted Vinyl Back—these chairs provide endless possibilities for complementing every stunning environment and allowing event professionals to tailor the look to suit any occasion.
“Choosing a Royal Chair isn't just about style—it's about making a statement,” said Chivari CEO, Richard Wallet. “With multiple customization options for the back, seat, and frame colors, brides, homeowners, and event professionals can select the perfect chair to support their vision, adding a personalized touch to every celebration.”
Designed in America by Chivari’s team of master craftsmen at The Chivari Design Studio and manufactured to precise standards overseas, the Royal Chair Collection is exclusive to Chivari. These chairs cannot be found anywhere else, allowing event venues to offer a truly unique seating experience that sets them apart from the competition. For those looking to provide a luxurious, one-of-a-kind experience for their discerning clientele, the Royal Chair Collection is the perfect choice.
Chivari is making samples available to party rental companies, event venues, and other qualified businesses. The Royal Chair collection will be on display at the Wedding MBA conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center on 11/13-11/4 in the Chivari booth 2509. Interested businesses should contact Chivari to inquire about samples or to make an appointment.
About Chivari:
Chivari has grown from a family-owned business to an international leader in event furniture. Known for its affordably luxurious offerings, Chivari continues to innovate and set trends throughout the industry. With a focus on customization, quality, and unsurpassed client service, Chivari designs its products in the USA at The Chivari Design Studio, and they’re built to exact specifications and quality control in our overseas factory, ensuring they meet the highest standards of style, durability, and comfort.
