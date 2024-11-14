Author Ellen Busch's New Audiobook, “(dis)Empowered: How I Turned an Academic Death Sentence Into My Life’s Greatest Adventure,” is a Journey of Transformation & Triumph
Recent audiobook release “(dis)Empowered: How I Turned an Academic Death Sentence Into My Life’s Greatest Adventure” from Audiobook Network author Ellen Busch is a compelling memoir that shares the author’s profound story of struggle and triumph, detailing her journey from a troubled child to an adult grappling with insecurity and self-doubt.
Westminister, CO, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ellen Busch, who currently resides in Colorado, where she can follow her passions down the ski slopes, has completed her new audiobook, “(dis)Empowered: How I Turned an Academic Death Sentence Into My Life’s Greatest Adventure”: an insightful narrative that chronicles the author’s personal journey from despair to empowerment, offering listeners an inspiring account of overcoming trauma and reclaiming one’s life.
“As a dyslexic child, I survived an education system that actively worked against me and believed I was brain damaged,” writes Busch. “Beating them by their own standards, I earned not just a bachelor’s degree, but a master’s as well. And, as an adult, I survived and escaped from an abusive marriage.”
The author continues, “I feel a responsibility to share what I have learned. I never want anyone to go through what I experienced. Along the way, I had many mentors and people who supported me, and if my parents had not been the extraordinary people that they were, I doubt that I would be here to share my story. And so, I have written this book for you. I invite you, the reader, into my life because I want you to not only understand what I have been through, but the path I took to reclaim my life, one step at a time.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ellen Busch’s new audiobook is a testament to resilience and faith, revealing how she managed to embrace a higher power and a new perspective on her life. Heartfelt and candid, “(dis)Empowered” offers listeners both a gripping narrative and a source of motivation, encouraging them to confront their own obstacles and see them as opportunities for personal development.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “(dis)Empowered: How I Turned an Academic Death Sentence Into My Life's Greatest Adventure” by Ellen Busch through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
