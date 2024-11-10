Chivari to Highlight its New Collections at Wedding MBA in Las Vegas, November 12-14
Featuring visionary style themes for 2025.
Miami, FL, November 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chivari, a premier event furnishing company known for its affordably luxurious offerings, will be showcasing their latest innovations at the 2024 Wedding MBA in Las Vegas. This renowned convention for wedding professionals will host 175 seminars, feature 150 industry-leading speakers, and house 280 exhibits, providing an unparalleled opportunity for networking, trend discovery, and event inspiration. Chivari is set to bring its unique style and product expertise to the forefront, emphasizing customization, quality, and exceptional client service.
“Wedding MBA is an incredible platform to connect with industry leaders and share the latest innovations in event furnishings,” says Richard Wallet, CEO of Chivari. “As we debut our newest collections, including the Royal Chair and our signature Pearl White Chiavari Finish, we’re excited to offer products that reflect both luxury and practicality. Chivari design experts and executives will be on hand to assist your venue with event furniture that will wow your clients.”
What to Expect from Chivari’s New Collections at Wedding MBA
Attendees of Wedding MBA will be among the first to experience Chivari’s latest product lineups, which cater to both event and restaurant settings. Here are some of the highlights that will be on display:
New Event and Restaurant Furnishings
Royal Chair Collection: Designed to be the pinnacle of luxurious seating, the Royal Chair Collection is gaining traction as the fastest-trending wedding chair for 2025. Available in multiple styles and colors, it’s an ideal choice for weddings and upscale gatherings, adding elegance and sophistication to any event.
Pearl White Chiavari Steel Skeleton: Chivari’s beloved Resin Steel Skeleton chair has been elevated with a new pearl white iridescent finish, providing a soft glimmer that enhances lighting and complements a variety of décor styles.
Barcelona Bistro Chair and Table: This lightweight, foldable steel chair and its matching table bring a touch of European café elegance to events. The ornate design suits both indoor and outdoor settings, making it versatile for cafes, garden weddings, and other gatherings.
Orbit Chair: Blending modern art with functionality, the Orbit Chair is a bold statement piece perfect for high-concept events, fashion shows, and other unique gatherings.
Wishbone Chair: A nod to Danish design, the Wishbone Chair’s ergonomic curves and minimalist lines make it ideal for dining settings and events looking for an understated yet stylish seating option.
New Event Accessories
World’s Best Cushion: Chivari’s new cushion offers an upgraded seating experience with extra thickness, softness, and durability. Designed to be both plush and easy to maintain, this cushion ensures that guests enjoy comfort for hours.
Cushion Keeper™: Organizing cushions is effortless with the Cushion Keeper™. Clients purchasing forty World’s Best Cushions or forty-eight plush cushions will receive four Cushion Keepers™ at no additional cost, making cushion storage simple and effective.
Heaters and Tents: Catering to outdoor events, Chivari’s new line of commercial-grade tents and heaters combine style with functionality, helping guests stay comfortable in any weather. These accessories are ideal for planners looking to create polished and cozy outdoor spaces.
About Chivari:
Chivari has grown from a family-owned business to an international leader in event furniture. Known for its affordably luxurious offerings, Chivari continues to innovate and set trends throughout the industry. With a focus on customization, quality, and unsurpassed client service, Chivari designs its products in the USA at The Chivari Design Studio, and they’re built to exact specifications and quality control in our overseas factory, ensuring they meet the highest standards of style, durability, and comfort.
About Wedding MBA
Wedding MBA is the pinnacle event for wedding professionals, with seminars tailored for venues, planners, caterers, DJs, florists, officiants, photographers, and gown shops. The event is all about next year’s wedding trends, from extravagant designs to innovative solutions, with an emphasis on flawless execution. The 2025 trends are bold, lavish, and creative, making this the perfect stage for Chivari to showcase its newest collections and continue its tradition of leadership and innovation in event furniture.
“Wedding MBA is an incredible platform to connect with industry leaders and share the latest innovations in event furnishings,” says Richard Wallet, CEO of Chivari. “As we debut our newest collections, including the Royal Chair and our signature Pearl White Chiavari Finish, we’re excited to offer products that reflect both luxury and practicality. Chivari design experts and executives will be on hand to assist your venue with event furniture that will wow your clients.”
What to Expect from Chivari’s New Collections at Wedding MBA
Attendees of Wedding MBA will be among the first to experience Chivari’s latest product lineups, which cater to both event and restaurant settings. Here are some of the highlights that will be on display:
New Event and Restaurant Furnishings
Royal Chair Collection: Designed to be the pinnacle of luxurious seating, the Royal Chair Collection is gaining traction as the fastest-trending wedding chair for 2025. Available in multiple styles and colors, it’s an ideal choice for weddings and upscale gatherings, adding elegance and sophistication to any event.
Pearl White Chiavari Steel Skeleton: Chivari’s beloved Resin Steel Skeleton chair has been elevated with a new pearl white iridescent finish, providing a soft glimmer that enhances lighting and complements a variety of décor styles.
Barcelona Bistro Chair and Table: This lightweight, foldable steel chair and its matching table bring a touch of European café elegance to events. The ornate design suits both indoor and outdoor settings, making it versatile for cafes, garden weddings, and other gatherings.
Orbit Chair: Blending modern art with functionality, the Orbit Chair is a bold statement piece perfect for high-concept events, fashion shows, and other unique gatherings.
Wishbone Chair: A nod to Danish design, the Wishbone Chair’s ergonomic curves and minimalist lines make it ideal for dining settings and events looking for an understated yet stylish seating option.
New Event Accessories
World’s Best Cushion: Chivari’s new cushion offers an upgraded seating experience with extra thickness, softness, and durability. Designed to be both plush and easy to maintain, this cushion ensures that guests enjoy comfort for hours.
Cushion Keeper™: Organizing cushions is effortless with the Cushion Keeper™. Clients purchasing forty World’s Best Cushions or forty-eight plush cushions will receive four Cushion Keepers™ at no additional cost, making cushion storage simple and effective.
Heaters and Tents: Catering to outdoor events, Chivari’s new line of commercial-grade tents and heaters combine style with functionality, helping guests stay comfortable in any weather. These accessories are ideal for planners looking to create polished and cozy outdoor spaces.
About Chivari:
Chivari has grown from a family-owned business to an international leader in event furniture. Known for its affordably luxurious offerings, Chivari continues to innovate and set trends throughout the industry. With a focus on customization, quality, and unsurpassed client service, Chivari designs its products in the USA at The Chivari Design Studio, and they’re built to exact specifications and quality control in our overseas factory, ensuring they meet the highest standards of style, durability, and comfort.
About Wedding MBA
Wedding MBA is the pinnacle event for wedding professionals, with seminars tailored for venues, planners, caterers, DJs, florists, officiants, photographers, and gown shops. The event is all about next year’s wedding trends, from extravagant designs to innovative solutions, with an emphasis on flawless execution. The 2025 trends are bold, lavish, and creative, making this the perfect stage for Chivari to showcase its newest collections and continue its tradition of leadership and innovation in event furniture.
Contact
Chivari LLCContact
Vanessa Fuller
(305) 509-8630
chiavarisales.com
Vanessa Fuller
(305) 509-8630
chiavarisales.com
Categories