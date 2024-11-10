New Book Release: "The Power of Life Coaching Volume 4" Inspires Transformation Across Life’s Essential Aspects
Newport Beach, CA, November 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Certified Professional Coaches Share Authentic Stories of Triumph, Transformation, and Empowerment to Inspire Readers to Embrace Their True Purpose
Wainwright Global Institute is thrilled to announce the release of "The Power of Life Coaching Volume 4: Manifesting Transformation in Financial, Professional, Emotional, Spiritual, Wellness, and Relationship Aspects." Published by Barbara Wainwright, a Certified Master Life Coach and CEO of Wainwright Global, this anthology brings together stories of transformation and personal growth written by Wainwright Global’s Certified Professional Coaches. Through this compilation, readers are invited to witness real-life journeys of courage, strength, hope, and triumph from individuals who have embraced life’s obstacles to find deeper purpose and fulfillment.
The book features chapters from coaches with diverse backgrounds, all united by a common mission: to inspire others to embark on their own journeys of self-discovery and self-love. Each chapter reveals the personal transformations of these coaches as they work with clients across various fields—financial, professional, emotional, and spiritual—highlighting the profound impact of life coaching.
"These stories are the kind of messages that meet people where they are, especially those on the brink of a new beginning," says Barbara Wainwright, an internationally recognized life coach and educator who has trained over 6,600 coaches worldwide since 2006. "We all have something we’ve gone through that rocks our world and awakens us to the reality that we are invincible spirits having a temporary human experience."
Written in collaboration with co-authors Richard Battista, Stephanie Randle, Sharon Barrows Cooper, Glenn Deason, Jill Schwartz, Ingrid Dunham, Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, Jacqueline Pina, Carolyn Scott, Ginger Purewal, Mae Killebrew-Mosley, Dr. Melissa Tanner, Phil Chabot, Stefan Rudolph, James A. White, Sr., Gilda Simonet, Mary Trimble, and Sian Lindemann, The Power of Life Coaching Volume 4 offers the kind of insights that resonate deeply with readers, particularly those contemplating a career in coaching or familiar with inspirational collections like Chicken Soup for the Soul.
Key Takeaways from the Book Include:
Moving personal stories of transformation, resilience, and overcoming adversity.
Unique perspectives from Certified Professional Coaches on how coaching transforms both coaches and clients.
Inspiration for readers to pursue fulfilling, purpose-driven lives and consider coaching as a path to help others.
About the Publisher
Barbara Wainwright, founder of Wainwright Global, is known as a leading teacher and mentor in the coaching and self-empowerment industry. In addition to her written works and coaching certification programs, she hosts the popular podcast The Power of Now – A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment with Gilda and Barbara, which has amassed over 800,000 downloads, and has a video series titled "Show Up For God and God Will Show Up For You In Miraculous Ways." Wainwright is dedicated to inspiring others to unlock their potential and pursue their divine purpose.
Availability "The Power of Life Coaching Volume 4: Manifesting Transformation in Financial, Professional, Emotional, Spiritual, Wellness, and Relationship Aspects" is now available on Amazon.com. For those interested in exploring the world of life coaching, Wainwright Global also offers a free book, 10 Essential Things You Absolutely Must Know Before You Start Your Coaching Career, available on Amazon.com.
For press inquiries, review copies, or to arrange an interview with Barbara Wainwright, please contact:
Contact Information
Barbara Wainwright
Wainwright Global Institute of Professional Coaching
Email: barbara@wainwrightglobal.com
Phone: (949) 281-6737
Inspire Your Journey: Discover Transformation Through The Power of Life Coaching Volume 4 explores stories of courage, resilience, and purpose. Join them in celebrating the coaches who are changing lives—one story at a time.
