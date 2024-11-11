African Mahogany, Cumaru, and Ipé Added to CITES List Appendix II: a Significant Step for Sustainable Trade and Conservation
African Mahogany, Cumaru, and Ipé have been added to CITES Appendix II, effective November 25, 2024, to support sustainable trade. Ipe Woods USA, committed to conservation, supports this change and ensures reliable access to these species through responsible sourcing and extensive manufacturing capabilities. This listing requires CITES certification for international shipments, potentially impacting lead times.
Salt Lake City, UT, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In an impactful move for global forestry and conservation, African Mahogany, Cumaru, and Ipé have been officially listed under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), effective November 25, 2024. This decision, reached at the 19th Conference of Parties (CoP19) in November 2022, marks a critical milestone in ensuring the responsible international trade of these species. Ipe Woods USA, a leader in the sustainable lumber industry, supports this move wholeheartedly, reinforcing its dedication to the preservation and careful management of forest resources.
Ipe Woods USA has been deeply involved in the import and sale of premium lumber from sustainable sources around the globe, prioritizing conservation as a key component of its business. We are fully committed to maintaining reliable access to stock to meet customer demand and prevent any delays due to the certification process. By aligning with CITES, Ipe Woods USA is proud to take part in an international community focused on sustainable forestry and the protection of valuable species.
What CITES Listing Means for Ipe Woods USA Customers
With the new Appendix II listing, every international shipment of African Mahogany, Cumaru, and Ipé will now require a CITES certificate, a process that may introduce some delays as origin documentation undergoes verification. Ipe Woods USA has always employed rigorous methods of origin verification and ensures consistent access to stock, minimizing potential disruptions for our customers. Special order sizes not regularly available may require additional lead time, but with access to some of the largest manufacturing capabilities in the industry, we can often produce custom sizes from existing supplies, offering a reliable solution for customer needs.
Understanding CITES and Its Role in Conservation
CITES, established in 1973, provides a framework for international cooperation in the protection of endangered species. While it doesn’t impose direct laws, CITES guidance allows member countries to implement protective legislation, promoting sustainable trade in both flora and fauna. The listing of species like African Mahogany, Cumaru, and Ipé ensures that these trees, which may be abundant in some areas but sparse in others, are preserved for future generations through controlled trade practices.
Ipe Woods USA is committed to sourcing only from countries with sustainable forestry practices and avoiding regions where these species are endangered. This dedication aligns with our mission of promoting sustainable use while meeting the needs of our customers.
For more information on Ipe Woods USA's commitment to sustainability, visit our website. To learn more about CITES and its conservation efforts, you can find additional details here.
About Ipe Woods USA
Ipe Woods USA is a trusted name in sustainable lumber, providing quality wood products sourced responsibly from around the world. We remain dedicated to supporting environmental conservation through sustainable sourcing practices and maintaining an ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction.
Ipe Woods USA has been deeply involved in the import and sale of premium lumber from sustainable sources around the globe, prioritizing conservation as a key component of its business. We are fully committed to maintaining reliable access to stock to meet customer demand and prevent any delays due to the certification process. By aligning with CITES, Ipe Woods USA is proud to take part in an international community focused on sustainable forestry and the protection of valuable species.
What CITES Listing Means for Ipe Woods USA Customers
With the new Appendix II listing, every international shipment of African Mahogany, Cumaru, and Ipé will now require a CITES certificate, a process that may introduce some delays as origin documentation undergoes verification. Ipe Woods USA has always employed rigorous methods of origin verification and ensures consistent access to stock, minimizing potential disruptions for our customers. Special order sizes not regularly available may require additional lead time, but with access to some of the largest manufacturing capabilities in the industry, we can often produce custom sizes from existing supplies, offering a reliable solution for customer needs.
Understanding CITES and Its Role in Conservation
CITES, established in 1973, provides a framework for international cooperation in the protection of endangered species. While it doesn’t impose direct laws, CITES guidance allows member countries to implement protective legislation, promoting sustainable trade in both flora and fauna. The listing of species like African Mahogany, Cumaru, and Ipé ensures that these trees, which may be abundant in some areas but sparse in others, are preserved for future generations through controlled trade practices.
Ipe Woods USA is committed to sourcing only from countries with sustainable forestry practices and avoiding regions where these species are endangered. This dedication aligns with our mission of promoting sustainable use while meeting the needs of our customers.
For more information on Ipe Woods USA's commitment to sustainability, visit our website. To learn more about CITES and its conservation efforts, you can find additional details here.
About Ipe Woods USA
Ipe Woods USA is a trusted name in sustainable lumber, providing quality wood products sourced responsibly from around the world. We remain dedicated to supporting environmental conservation through sustainable sourcing practices and maintaining an ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction.
Contact
Ipe Woods USAContact
Steven Rossi
844-674-4455
https://ipewoods.com
Steven Rossi
844-674-4455
https://ipewoods.com
Categories