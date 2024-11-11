African Mahogany, Cumaru, and Ipé Added to CITES List Appendix II: a Significant Step for Sustainable Trade and Conservation

African Mahogany, Cumaru, and Ipé have been added to CITES Appendix II, effective November 25, 2024, to support sustainable trade. Ipe Woods USA, committed to conservation, supports this change and ensures reliable access to these species through responsible sourcing and extensive manufacturing capabilities. This listing requires CITES certification for international shipments, potentially impacting lead times.