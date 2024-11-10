Boomin Reunion Band from TVS Records Sets Casino Tour in 2025 to Perform with Classic Rock and Roll Pop Artists on TVS Television Network
Since 1987, TVS has presented the Boomin Reunion Band with iconic pop music artists reprising their Cash Box Top 40 Hits. From New Orleans, to the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, to Bakersfield, to Las Vegas, and to various Indian casinos throughout the USA, the Boomin Reunion Band has reprised more than 200 top hit songs of the Baby Boomer era with the original vocalists.
California City, CA, November 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Boomin Reunion Band, an ensemble of Hollywood and Bakersfield studio musicians, will again convene to tour the USA along with popular recording artists from the Baby Boomer era to reprise their Cash Box Top 40 hit songs. The tour will include casinos and legendary venues in Hollywood, Bakersfield, Las Vegas, Reno, Memphis, Kansas City, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta and New York.
Previous Boomin Reunion Band Tours have seen stops in Hollywood, Bakersfield, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Atlanta. Artists appearing with the Boomin Reunion Band have included Chuck Jackson, Ernie K Doe, Jean Knight, Robert Parker, Frankie Ford, Len Barry, Donnie Brooks, Merrilee Rush, Jewel Akens, Cannibal and the Headhunters, Spencer Davis, John Gummoe (Cascades), Chris Montez, Al Wilson, The Cufflinks, Lou Christie, Mel Carter, Brian Hyland, Rick Derringer, the Miracles, Bobby 'Boris' Pickett, Mark Lindsay, Mitch Ryder, Chuck Rio (Champs), Ian Whitcomb, Jim Yester (Association), Ron Dante, Bruce Belland (Four Preps), Grass Roots, The Raiders, J J Jackson, Lenny Welch, Big Brother, Country Joe, Moby Grape, Edgar Wynter, Sweetwater, Iron Butterfly, and the Bay City Rollers.
In addition to the Cash Box Top 40 hit artists, the 2025 Baby Boomer Band Tour will include TVS Records recording artists Doo Wah Diddy, cool jazz guitarist Conchetto Rocco, the Noir Nightingales, Olivia Palmer, and Zuro.
All Boomin Reunion songs can be heard on major digital music streaming sites such as Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, Napster, You Tube Music, Amazon, Shazam, SoundCloud, and iTunes Radio. Downloads are available on Amazon Music and in the iTunes Store.
The 2025 Boomin Reunion Band tour dates and special guests will be announced in December 2024. The Boomin Reunion Band is a recording artist of TVS Records, a new age major record label with production, promotion, publishing, manufacturing and distribution in one entity.
