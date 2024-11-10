Boomin Reunion Band from TVS Records Sets Casino Tour in 2025 to Perform with Classic Rock and Roll Pop Artists on TVS Television Network

Since 1987, TVS has presented the Boomin Reunion Band with iconic pop music artists reprising their Cash Box Top 40 Hits. From New Orleans, to the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, to Bakersfield, to Las Vegas, and to various Indian casinos throughout the USA, the Boomin Reunion Band has reprised more than 200 top hit songs of the Baby Boomer era with the original vocalists.