Dr. David Horton to Honor Late Wife DeeDee’s Legacy with Debut of Layer Upon Layer Book
Dr. David Horton is honored to announce the launch of Layer Upon Layer, a book written by his late wife, DeeDee Horton. To celebrate this release, there will be a launch event at Belmont University in the form of a panel titled Building New Layers: A Conversation on Women’s Empowerment. Panelists will discuss Layer Upon Layer and the themes and issues it addresses. They invite members of the community to attend the event.
Nashville, TN, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. David Horton is releasing Layer Upon Layer. David, a retired oncologist turned book editor, is honoring his late wife’s legacy by completing and publishing her novel. Celebrating what has been a labor of love, there will be a launch event on Wednesday, November 13, at 6:00 p.m. CT at Belmont University’s Jack C Massey Building. The event titled “Building New Layers: A Conversation on Women’s Empowerment” will introduce Layer Upon Layer and feature a panel discussion exploring the book’s themes of women’s empowerment in athletics and society and addressing societal cultural tropes.
Dr. Horton completed the novel, a work of fiction loosely based on DeeDee’s experiences, honoring DeeDee’s voice while educating himself on what it means to be a woman in society and the responsibility men and others play in uplifting female voices. “Publishing DeeDee’s book is my way of honoring her memory and sharing her powerful vision with the world,” David said. “Her story captures the challenges women face and the resilience they build in the process. I hope Layer Upon Layer will inspire others to examine the layers on their journey to become the best version of themselves.”
DeeDee’s novel follows Sam, a young female athlete who grows up in a community that attempts to suppress her love for basketball. With the guidance of a mentor, Sam pursues her passion, ultimately becoming a college coach who supports young women in embracing their full potential. Layer Upon Layer challenges conventional narratives, flipping the male savior trope and addressing societal issues women face in sports and beyond. DeeDee, a former Division I athlete and coach, wrote the novel to highlight these obstacles and to start meaningful conversations about unconscious biases and gender expectations.
The panel, moderated by former Boston Globe Sports Editor Joe Sullivan, will feature Renee Schultz, Senior Associate Athletic Director at Belmont University; Dr. Mary Ellen Pethel, sports historian; and Teresa Walker, sports journalist for the Associated Press. The discussion will explore the book’s themes and reflect on the crucial steps needed to build a more equitable future for women in athletics and society.
David says, “I look forward to hearing from our distinguished panel. The discussion will be thought-provoking and meaningful, precisely what DeeDee hoped her book would encourage.”
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Location: Belmont University, Jack C Massey Building, 1890 Theater, 1606 Wedgewood Ave, Nashville, TN 37212
Parking: Available under the Johnson Center. Follow signs for “Jack C Massey” to reach the 1890 Theater.
About Layer Upon Layer
Written in DeeDee’s final years, Layer Upon Layer is an enduring tribute to her commitment to women’s empowerment. Through David’s efforts, her story will reach a wider audience, continuing her mission to challenge societal norms and inspire readers to consider their own “layers” in a world that often overlooks women’s strength and perseverance. For digital or hard copy, you can order Layer Upon Layer from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Indigo, or your local book retailer. Visit Layeruponlayer.com for more information and to join our mailing list. Connect with us on Instagram at layeruponlayerbook.
Dr. Horton completed the novel, a work of fiction loosely based on DeeDee’s experiences, honoring DeeDee’s voice while educating himself on what it means to be a woman in society and the responsibility men and others play in uplifting female voices. “Publishing DeeDee’s book is my way of honoring her memory and sharing her powerful vision with the world,” David said. “Her story captures the challenges women face and the resilience they build in the process. I hope Layer Upon Layer will inspire others to examine the layers on their journey to become the best version of themselves.”
DeeDee’s novel follows Sam, a young female athlete who grows up in a community that attempts to suppress her love for basketball. With the guidance of a mentor, Sam pursues her passion, ultimately becoming a college coach who supports young women in embracing their full potential. Layer Upon Layer challenges conventional narratives, flipping the male savior trope and addressing societal issues women face in sports and beyond. DeeDee, a former Division I athlete and coach, wrote the novel to highlight these obstacles and to start meaningful conversations about unconscious biases and gender expectations.
The panel, moderated by former Boston Globe Sports Editor Joe Sullivan, will feature Renee Schultz, Senior Associate Athletic Director at Belmont University; Dr. Mary Ellen Pethel, sports historian; and Teresa Walker, sports journalist for the Associated Press. The discussion will explore the book’s themes and reflect on the crucial steps needed to build a more equitable future for women in athletics and society.
David says, “I look forward to hearing from our distinguished panel. The discussion will be thought-provoking and meaningful, precisely what DeeDee hoped her book would encourage.”
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Location: Belmont University, Jack C Massey Building, 1890 Theater, 1606 Wedgewood Ave, Nashville, TN 37212
Parking: Available under the Johnson Center. Follow signs for “Jack C Massey” to reach the 1890 Theater.
About Layer Upon Layer
Written in DeeDee’s final years, Layer Upon Layer is an enduring tribute to her commitment to women’s empowerment. Through David’s efforts, her story will reach a wider audience, continuing her mission to challenge societal norms and inspire readers to consider their own “layers” in a world that often overlooks women’s strength and perseverance. For digital or hard copy, you can order Layer Upon Layer from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Indigo, or your local book retailer. Visit Layeruponlayer.com for more information and to join our mailing list. Connect with us on Instagram at layeruponlayerbook.
Contact
Hawke MediaContact
Hollie Boodram
647-648-4030
hawkemedia.com
Hollie Boodram
647-648-4030
hawkemedia.com
Categories