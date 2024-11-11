Dr. David Horton to Honor Late Wife DeeDee’s Legacy with Debut of Layer Upon Layer Book

Dr. David Horton is honored to announce the launch of Layer Upon Layer, a book written by his late wife, DeeDee Horton. To celebrate this release, there will be a launch event at Belmont University in the form of a panel titled Building New Layers: A Conversation on Women’s Empowerment. Panelists will discuss Layer Upon Layer and the themes and issues it addresses. They invite members of the community to attend the event.