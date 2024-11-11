A New Addition to Glagoslav’s Ever-Growing List of Ukrainian Authors in English Translation: "A Dream of Annapurna," by Igor Zavilinsky
London, United Kingdom, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Summary:
Although the two main characters in A Dream of Annapurna are Italian and the novel is set partly in Tuscany, in many ways this is an international novel, with people from France, Italy, America, Russia, Switzerland, Spain, China, and Nepal playing small but important parts in the story. The settings, too, range from Italy to New York, Paris to Kathmandu, and the lower slopes of Annapurna. The novel is both historical and contemporary, spanning a period of sixty years, from 1955 to 2015, and combining both real-life and fictional characters. The major themes of the novel are universally human and include youth, ambition, age, friendship, fear, bravery, and love. Overshadowing these human characteristics is an implacable natural world. The mighty mountain Annapurna, long the focus of the protagonists’ dreams, comes to loom physically over them, but even the permanence of the natural world is threatened by the horrific earthquake which hit Kathmandu on 25 April 2015.
About The Author:
Igor Zavilinsky was born in 1969 in Kiev (now Kyiv). After military service, he graduated from the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute and then went into business. He began writing for electronic media in 2000 but his first printed publication was a collection of novellas Boatman, I love you (2018). A second collection, Lighthouse followed in 2019, the year in which his first novel, A Dream of Annapurna, was published by Samit (Summit, Kyiv). A second novel, Five Days with Lauren was published in 2021.
Zavilinsky, who lives in Kyiv, numbers travel and the fortunes of Kyiv Dynamo Football Club among his other interests.
Review copies are available upon request.
Title: A Dream of Annapurna
Author: Igor Zavilinsky
Translators: Michael and Jonathan Pursglove
Publisher: Glagoslav Publications
Language: English
ISBN: 9781804841648, 9781804841655, 9781804841662
Extent: 233 pages
Price: €22.99 (PB), €27.99 (HB), €10.95 (e-book)
Format: paperback, hardback, e-book
