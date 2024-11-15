Author Dr. Yaw Ababio Boateng's New Audiobook, "Reverse Chronic Kidney Disease," is a Fascinating Guide That Explores Holistic Methods for Improving Kidney Function

Recent audiobook release “Reverse Chronic Kidney Disease: How To Improve Kidney Function And Avoid Dialysis” from Audiobook Network author Dr. Yaw Ababio Boateng is an eye-opening look at effective remedies that can help repair and slow the damage done by kidney disease, focusing on a kidney-healthy diet that can help listeners even avoid dialysis treatment altogether.