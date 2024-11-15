Author Dr. Yaw Ababio Boateng's New Audiobook, "Reverse Chronic Kidney Disease," is a Fascinating Guide That Explores Holistic Methods for Improving Kidney Function
Recent audiobook release “Reverse Chronic Kidney Disease: How To Improve Kidney Function And Avoid Dialysis” from Audiobook Network author Dr. Yaw Ababio Boateng is an eye-opening look at effective remedies that can help repair and slow the damage done by kidney disease, focusing on a kidney-healthy diet that can help listeners even avoid dialysis treatment altogether.
Washington, UT, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Yaw Ababio Boateng has completed his new audiobook, “Reverse Chronic Kidney Disease: How To Improve Kidney Function And Avoid Dialysis”: a fascinating guide that delves into holistic methods for slowing, and even reversing, the effects of chronic kidney disease that Western medicine often ignores.
“Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a leading public health problem worldwide,” writes Dr. Boateng. “It has been estimated to affect about 13.4% of the population. In the United States, about 40 million people suffer from CKD. But there are not many effective treatments for this disease. Yet, there are healthy remedies for kidney disease that are unknown to the people with CKD.
“A diet low in protein and phosphorus is usually one that is plant-based. This is a good kidney disease diet but is not commonly promoted. Rather, in the US and many western countries, people grow up being taught that they must eat lots of meat to be healthy. But meat and meat products can be detrimental to kidney health (as well as heart health). We emphasize this fact in this book with scientific studies to back the claim. Drinking enough water is essential to kidney health and wellness but it is not always emphasized.
“This award-winning book shows readers not just that drinking water is good for your kidneys, but how. It also shows how certain common vitamins, charcoal, ginger, teas and herbs can help improve kidney function and halt and even reverse CKD and help avoid dialysis. We provide relevant published studies for proof and further reading.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dr. Yaw Ababio Boateng’s new audiobook will help listeners gain control over their health like never before, offering a path towards repairing kidney function. Drawing upon his own personal and professional observations, Dr. Boateng hopes to connect with audiences who are suffering from chronic kidney disease, helping them discover a new road towards a healthier existence.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Reverse Chronic Kidney Disease: How To Improve Kidney Function And Avoid Dialysis” by Dr. Yaw Ababio Boateng through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
