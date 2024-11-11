Mountain Valor Foundation Welcomes Rod Tolbert as Chief Development Officer

Mountain Valor Foundation welcomes Rod Tolbert as Chief Development Officer. With extensive experience from the American Red Cross, Tolbert will lead fundraising, donor relations, and program expansion focused on PTSD recovery and wellness for veterans and first responders. President Zack Kelemen highlights Tolbert's expertise as key to growing the foundation's impact. Tolbert looks forward to securing resources to continue Mountain Valor’s transformative work.