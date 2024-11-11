Mountain Valor Foundation Welcomes Rod Tolbert as Chief Development Officer
Mountain Valor Foundation welcomes Rod Tolbert as Chief Development Officer. With extensive experience from the American Red Cross, Tolbert will lead fundraising, donor relations, and program expansion focused on PTSD recovery and wellness for veterans and first responders. President Zack Kelemen highlights Tolbert's expertise as key to growing the foundation's impact. Tolbert looks forward to securing resources to continue Mountain Valor’s transformative work.
Englewood, CO, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nonprofit Veteran Services Organization Appoints New Leader to Drive Fundraising and Growth.
Mountain Valor Foundation is excited to announce the appointment of Rod Tolbert as its new Chief Development Officer. With over a decade of leadership experience at the American Red Cross, where he successfully led large-scale fundraising efforts and managed veteran service programs, Tolbert brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for empowering veterans and first responders to his new role.
Tolbert’s appointment marks a significant milestone for the Foundation as it continues to expand its impact in supporting veterans and first responders through transformative retreats, holistic wellness initiatives, and therapeutic outdoor adventures that promote PTSD recovery, suicide prevention, and mental well-being. As Chief Development Officer, Tolbert will lead Mountain Valor’s fundraising strategy, enhance donor relations, and oversee the development of new programs and partnerships.
“We are thrilled to welcome Rod to the Mountain Valor team,” said Zack Kelemen, President of Mountain Valor Foundation. “Rod’s vast experience in fundraising and his genuine commitment to serving veterans and their families make him an ideal fit to lead our development efforts. His leadership will help us grow our impact, attract new partners, and ensure that Mountain Valor can continue providing life-changing services to those who have served our country, and continue to serve their communities as first responders.”
During his tenure at the American Red Cross, Tolbert held several key leadership roles, including Executive Director, Vice President, and CEO of South Carolina operations. Under his leadership, the organization raised over $20 million and managed several initiatives focused on supporting military families and veterans. Tolbert is deeply committed to helping veterans recover from trauma and build long-lasting resilience, values that align closely with the mission of Mountain Valor.
“I am honored to join the Mountain Valor Foundation,” said Tolbert. “The work being done to support our veterans and first responders is truly inspiring, and I am eager to contribute to this important mission. My goal is to help expand the Foundation’s reach and ensure that we have the resources needed to continue providing life-changing programs for those who have sacrificed so much for our country.”
Rod Tolbert’s expertise in strategic planning, donor engagement, and program development will play a key role in strengthening Mountain Valor’s fundraising infrastructure and increasing its financial sustainability. His deep understanding of veteran services and his strong network of corporate and foundation partners will also open new opportunities for the Foundation to grow its donor base and secure long-term funding.
About Mountain Valor Foundation
Mountain Valor Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering veterans and first responders through transformative retreats, holistic wellness initiatives, and supportive community building. Our mission is to foster PTSD recovery, suicide prevention, and enduring mental well-being through therapeutic outdoor adventure. We provide a safe space for those who have served to reconnect, heal, and thrive, using nature-based healing methods and comprehensive wellness programs.
For more information about Mountain Valor Foundation and our programs, please visit www.mountainvalor.org.
Media Contact:
Robinson Rodriguez
Communications Director
Mountain Valor Foundation
Phone: 312-772-511
Email: robinson.rodriguez@mountainvalor.org
Website: www.mountainvalor.org
