Geospatial Analytics, Inc.® Expands Strategic InSite™ with Over Two Dozen Innovative Solutions for Enhanced Decision Intelligence
Geospatial Analytics released a new product solution call Strategic InSite™.
Kansas City, MO, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Geospatial Analytics, Inc.® is excited to announce the latest enhancements to its flagship analytical platform, Strategic InSite™, which now comprises over two dozen powerful solutions. Designed to address the most pressing analytics challenges faced by organizations today, the InSite Platform™ empowers businesses with the insights needed to make strategic decisions and drive operational improvements.
In today’s data-driven environment, organizations often find themselves grappling with critical barriers to success, including missing or unreliable data, and information that is dispersed across multiple systems and countless spreadsheets. These issues hinder companies from harnessing the full potential of their analytics to make informed decisions. Strategic InSite is meticulously designed to tackle these challenges head-on.
"Our goal is to transform the way organizations view and employ their data," said Monica Smith, Chief Solutions Officer of Geospatial Analytics, Inc.® "With the recent advancements in the Strategic InSite™ platform, we are not only providing accurate and accessible data but also enabling our customers to move beyond mere descriptive analytics to diagnostic and prescriptive analytics that drive actionable outcomes."
Key challenges faced by organizations often include:
- Ensuring data integrity and accessibility across departments.
- Applying advanced analytics that deliver insights beyond basic counts and costs.
- Effectively tracking outcomes and demonstrating the success of implemented
strategies.
The InSite Platform™ rises to meet these challenges with features such as:
Data Capture & Fusion Capabilities: Quickly gather and consolidate data from spreadsheets, other systems, or through intelligent surveys.
Integrated Platform: An end-to-end solution for complete data collection, management, and analysis.
Strategic Planning: Dashboards that present compelling business cases, facilitating better decision-making.
Advanced Analytics: Tools that provide diagnostic and prescriptive analytics, going beyond standard reporting.
Configurable Interface: A simple, intuitive design that uses your organization’s nomenclature and measurements.
Transparency of Outcomes: In-depth insights into performance drivers and added value.
The new solutions range from Asset Management to Transaction Management, and from Sustainability Solutions to Vendor Performance Management. With these innovative solutions, Geospatial Analytics, Inc.® empowers organizations to not only implement effective strategies but also to communicate measurable outcomes clearly to internal stakeholders and executive management—illustrating the value their initiatives provide.
To learn more about the Strategic InSite™ platform and how it can transform your organization’s analytical capabilities, visit their website: www.geospatialanalytics.com.
About Geospatial Analytics, Inc.®
Geospatial Analytics, Inc.® is a leader in providing data-driven solutions that enable organizations to overcome their most challenging analytical barriers. Our mission is to empower businesses with the decision intelligence needed to drive operational excellence and strategic growth.
In today’s data-driven environment, organizations often find themselves grappling with critical barriers to success, including missing or unreliable data, and information that is dispersed across multiple systems and countless spreadsheets. These issues hinder companies from harnessing the full potential of their analytics to make informed decisions. Strategic InSite is meticulously designed to tackle these challenges head-on.
"Our goal is to transform the way organizations view and employ their data," said Monica Smith, Chief Solutions Officer of Geospatial Analytics, Inc.® "With the recent advancements in the Strategic InSite™ platform, we are not only providing accurate and accessible data but also enabling our customers to move beyond mere descriptive analytics to diagnostic and prescriptive analytics that drive actionable outcomes."
Key challenges faced by organizations often include:
- Ensuring data integrity and accessibility across departments.
- Applying advanced analytics that deliver insights beyond basic counts and costs.
- Effectively tracking outcomes and demonstrating the success of implemented
strategies.
The InSite Platform™ rises to meet these challenges with features such as:
Data Capture & Fusion Capabilities: Quickly gather and consolidate data from spreadsheets, other systems, or through intelligent surveys.
Integrated Platform: An end-to-end solution for complete data collection, management, and analysis.
Strategic Planning: Dashboards that present compelling business cases, facilitating better decision-making.
Advanced Analytics: Tools that provide diagnostic and prescriptive analytics, going beyond standard reporting.
Configurable Interface: A simple, intuitive design that uses your organization’s nomenclature and measurements.
Transparency of Outcomes: In-depth insights into performance drivers and added value.
The new solutions range from Asset Management to Transaction Management, and from Sustainability Solutions to Vendor Performance Management. With these innovative solutions, Geospatial Analytics, Inc.® empowers organizations to not only implement effective strategies but also to communicate measurable outcomes clearly to internal stakeholders and executive management—illustrating the value their initiatives provide.
To learn more about the Strategic InSite™ platform and how it can transform your organization’s analytical capabilities, visit their website: www.geospatialanalytics.com.
About Geospatial Analytics, Inc.®
Geospatial Analytics, Inc.® is a leader in providing data-driven solutions that enable organizations to overcome their most challenging analytical barriers. Our mission is to empower businesses with the decision intelligence needed to drive operational excellence and strategic growth.
Contact
Geospatial Analytics®, Inc.Contact
Monica R. Smith
877-291-3282
www.geospatialanalytics.com
msmith@geospatialanalytics.com
Monica R. Smith
877-291-3282
www.geospatialanalytics.com
msmith@geospatialanalytics.com
Categories