From Valencia, Spain, Emilio Modern Gypsy Unveils "Reborn" Music Video and Announces Global Performance Availability

Modern Spanish guitarist Emilio Modern Gypsy debuts his new music video, "Reborn," filmed in Tarragona, Spain, capturing his signature blend of flamenco fusion, modern and global rhythms. Now based in Valencia, Emilio is available for performances worldwide, bringing a renewed passion to his modern Spanish guitar.