Sarah A. Burlee Chosen as a Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Hope Mills, NC, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sarah A. Burlee of Hope Mills, North Carolina, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of medical planning and government. Sarah is included in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. In addition to this current honor, she was also P.O.W.E.R.’s Woman of the Month for June 2024.
About Sarah A. Burlee
A professional with over 20 years of experience, Sarah A. Burlee is a medical planner with an expertise in medical operations, planning, and training. She enlisted in the Army in 2003 as a 68W (Medic) and certified as an emergency medical technician (a qualification she still holds 20 years later) before being selected by her command to attend officer candidate school in 2007.
Burlee is also an executive coach, Red Team member, group fitness instructor, and Girl Scout troop leader. She is currently transitioning from the military and looks forward to her next challenge in the civilian sector.
Sarah attended Claremont Mudd Scripps University where she earned honors as a two-time All-American in Track and Field and graduated in 2002 with a B.A. in American Studies. After commissioning, Sarah began work on her M.A. in safety, security, and emergency management from Eastern Kentucky University while she was pregnant with her first and second child and graduated in 2013. She earned a second M.S. in Hospital Administration and Public Policy from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in 2018. She was a Fellow at the Department of State, Medical Bureau, Office of Operational Medicine and developed the emergency medical plan for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.
When not decisively engaged in planning and executing special operations medical exercises throughout multiple NATO countries, Sarah writes fiction work under a pen name and spends time with her four rescue dogs (Maddox, Bo, Apollo, and Luna) and two rescue cats (Oreo and Spots) that her daughters, Audie and Paisley, rescued in Mississippi in 2021. Certified in five formats with Les Mills as a group fitness instructor; there’s also time to help others achieve their fitness goals at the gym.
As a Girl Scout Gold Award recipient, Sarah started Troop 705 in 2021 in Hope Mills, North Carolina. The troop has grown from just four members at inception to more than 22. Sarah is also an area event director and council trainer for the North Carolina Costal Pines Girl Scout Council, conducting events for girls and training for adults. Sarah’s volunteer work was key to her family’s selection as the Fort Bragg Family of the Year 2022 and she was also recognized with the Silver-level Presidential Volunteer Service Award in 2023. She was awarded the Girl Scout Thanks Badge in 2024 for her support to the service unit and council.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
