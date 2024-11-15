Lightsand Partners with TheSumMeet to Build a Startup in 24 Hours at Web Summit Lisbon

Lightsand is proud to support TheSumMeet.com in a groundbreaking initiative to create a fully operational startup within 24 hours during Web Summit Lisbon. This bold social experiment brought together a diverse team of 100 strangers – including developers, marketers, designers, and entrepreneurs – to turn a concept into reality, highlighting the power of rapid collaboration and innovation.