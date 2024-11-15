Lightsand Partners with TheSumMeet to Build a Startup in 24 Hours at Web Summit Lisbon
Lightsand is proud to support TheSumMeet.com in a groundbreaking initiative to create a fully operational startup within 24 hours during Web Summit Lisbon. This bold social experiment brought together a diverse team of 100 strangers – including developers, marketers, designers, and entrepreneurs – to turn a concept into reality, highlighting the power of rapid collaboration and innovation.
Lisbon, Portugal, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TheSumMeet was conceived as a platform to enhance networking at major conferences, where founders and attendees often struggle to make meaningful, business-focused connections. Designed with solopreneurs and entrepreneurs in mind, the platform enables users to post specific questions and receive insights from experts and peers attending the same event. This Q&A-style community model connects individuals directly with those who have the expertise they seek, helping attendees maximize the value of their conference experience by making targeted, intentional connections. In the span of a single day, this ad hoc team worked tirelessly to create a minimum viable product (MVP) that could serve as a foundation for the platform’s growth. By harnessing the collective creativity and expertise of participants, TheSumMeet aims to foster a supportive community where entrepreneurs, founders, and investors can connect with purpose.
“Supporting forward-thinking projects like TheSumMeet reflects Lightsand’s commitment to fostering innovation,” said Daniel Ribeiro da Silva, Executive Partner at Lightsand. TheSumMeet hopes this platform will serve as a sustainable solution to entrepreneurs seeking meaningful engagement in an increasingly fast-paced and crowded conference environment. This event at Web Summit Lisbon stands as a testament to what’s possible when diverse minds come together with a shared goal.
For interviews, additional details, or to learn more about TheSumMeet, please contact:
www.thesummeet.com
Press Verification Contact:
Francesca Giacomelli, Community Volunteer
francescagiacomelli@gmail.com
Lightsand TechnologiesContact
Daniel Ribeiro da Silva
+351962509258
https://www.lightsand.com
