New Management for New Self-Storage Facility in Hoschton, Georgia
Hoschton, GA, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The city of Hoschton is set to experience professional self-storage management with the opening of Premier Storage at Friendship Road. This new state-of-the-art facility, located at 1631 Friendship Road, Hoschton, GA 30548, features 441 units spanning 75,755 rentable square feet. It offers a variety of secure, climate-controlled, and non-climate-controlled storage options to serve the communities of Hoschton, Buford, Winder, and Monroe.
Premier Storage at Friendship Road is managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), bringing their expertise in professional self-storage management to the facility. Absolute is anticipated to take over management on October 28, 2024.
For more information or to speak with our friendly office staff, please visit us at 1631 Friendship Road, Hoschton, GA 30548. You can also contact us at 770-766-1466 or online at premierfriendshiprd.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
Contact
Absolute Storage ManagementContact
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
