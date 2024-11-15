Glagoslav Publications is Thrilled to Share the Latest News of the Publication of a Collection of Short Stories by Ivan Franko
Ivan Franko’s stories often deal with people’s struggles with their own conscience, agonizing over the morality of their actions. From those of a young boy having killed a bird, to those of a prisoner having killed a cellmate. From the torment imposed on children by Catholic schools of the time to the inner monologue of a burglar being punished by his victim, when reading Franko’s prose, one has the stark impression of a director’s movie camera shooting scene after scene. The interests and aspirations of the common people were the cause to which Ivan Franko devoted all of his many and varied talents. Throughout his literary career his creative effort was invariably focused on working-class people and their struggle for a better future.
This book has been published with the support of the Translate Ukraine Translation Program.
About The Author:
Ivan Franko (1856–1916) was a prominent Ukrainian poet, writer, journalist, and social activist. Born in a small village in Galicia, then part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire and now Ukraine, Franko emerged as a leading figure in Ukrainian literature and cultural revival during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.
Franko’s literary career began with poetry, where he expressed his deep love for his homeland and its people. His works often touched on themes of social justice and the plight of the Ukrainian peasantry. He also contributed significantly to the development of modern Ukrainian literature, introducing innovative literary forms and styles.
Beyond his literary pursuits, Franko actively engaged in political and social activism, fighting for the recognition of the Ukrainian language, culture, and education. He co-founded and edited several Ukrainian newspapers and journals, using them as platforms to promote his ideas.
Franko’s contributions extended beyond literature and politics. He was an accomplished translator, bringing the works of many Western European authors to Ukrainian readers. Additionally, his plays and novels, such as Zakhar Berkut and “Stolen Happiness” remain staples of Ukrainian literature.
Title: Down and Out in Drohobych
Author: Ivan Franko
Translator: Yuri Tkacz
Publisher: Glagoslav Publications
Language: English
ISBN: 9781804841808, 9781804841815, 9781804841822
Extent: 332 pages
Price: €26.99 (PB), €28.99 (HB), €10.95 (e-book)
Format: paperback, hardback, e-book
