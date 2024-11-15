Hannah Crosby-Eguia Promoted to General Manager at Nika Corporate Housing
Nika Corporate Housing has promoted Hannah Crosby-Eguia to General Manager, recognizing her five years as Assistant GM. Reporting to Scott and Dominique Cagle, she will oversee HR, sales, inventory, and guest services. Her leadership was key in earning Nika the CHPA Tower of Excellence Company of the Year Award in 2022.
Tampa, FL, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hannah Crosby-Eguia has been promoted to the role of General Manager at Nika Corporate Housing. Reporting directly to owners Scott and Dominique Cagle, Hannah steps into this new role after 4 years of dedicated service as Assistant General Manager, where her unwavering dedication and expertise have played a pivotal role in Nika’s continued success.
Hannah joined Nika as The Global Supply Chain Manager and quickly demonstrated strong leadership and strategic vision, earning a promotion to Assistant General Manager just one year after joining. Hannah comes from the multifamily housing industry, where she began her career as a leasing agent with ZRS and later a resident experience specialist with Lantower. Since then, she has become an invaluable asset effectively managing day-to-day operations and overseeing all departments including HR, accounting, sales, inventory, guest services, operations and housekeeping. Her contributions and steadfast commitment have been instrumental to Nika’s achievements, including earning the prestigious Corporate Housing Providers Association’s (CHPA) Tower of Excellence Company of the Year Award for both 2022 and 2023. She was also a nominee for CHPA’s Individual of the Year 2023.
"I feel humbled and blessed by this promotion,” said Hannah Crosby-Eguia. “Working alongside a team that is so deeply committed to delivering exceptional customer service with a personal touch has been an incredibly rewarding experience. I am immensely proud of my team's unwavering dedication and their relentless drive to go above and beyond, no matter the challenge. I’m truly grateful to Scott and Dominique for their mentorship, as well as to the entire Nika team for their continuous support. I’m excited to help lead us forward as we keep raising the bar—for both our clients and ourselves.”
As General Manager, Hannah will continue to drive Nika’s mission of delivering exceptional service across all aspects of the business. She has a vision to further strengthen Nika’s award-winning service while expanding client-centered initiatives and intern housing services. In her new role, she will be supported by Tiffany Mendoza, recently promoted to Office Manager, who will assist with operations, sales and bookkeeping, while also serving as executive assistant to Hannah.
About Nika Corporate Housing
Founded in 2003, Nika Corporate Housing is a trusted provider of furnished, temporary housing solutions for mobile professionals and military members. Serving major metropolitan areas with a focus in the Southeast United States, Nika specializes in high-quality, all-inclusive housing designed for comfort and convenience. With an emphasis on award-winning service, Nika is dedicated to making temporary stays feel like home.
