Hannah Crosby-Eguia Promoted to General Manager at Nika Corporate Housing

Nika Corporate Housing has promoted Hannah Crosby-Eguia to General Manager, recognizing her five years as Assistant GM. Reporting to Scott and Dominique Cagle, she will oversee HR, sales, inventory, and guest services. Her leadership was key in earning Nika the CHPA Tower of Excellence Company of the Year Award in 2022.