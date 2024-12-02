Elite Athlete Representation Gets a Boost as SISU Sports Expands to North America
SISU Sports Management, a UK-based agency specializing in elite athlete representation, has launched SISU Americas in Charlotte, NC, to expand services across North America. SISU Americas will focus on player representation, club partnerships, commercial branding, and NIL opportunities. This expansion supports athletes’ career growth and community engagement across the U.S. and the Americas.
Charlotte, NC, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SISU Sports Management, a global expert in player representation, commercial partnerships, and club advisory services, is excited to announce the opening of its new North American branch, SISU Americas, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. This strategic expansion strengthens SISU’s presence in North America, enhancing its ability to support athletes, clubs, and brands across the U.S. and beyond.
Founded in 2013 in the UK, SISU Sports Management has grown to represent over 100 athletes worldwide, providing a comprehensive suite of services including player representation, contract negotiations, commercial branding, and club advisory. With its new office in Charlotte, SISU Americas will serve as the agency's hub for delivering bespoke services to athletes in the U.S., with an emphasis on career progression, fan engagement, and community involvement. Leveraging Managing Director Leo Tillemont’s extensive connections in South America, SISU Americas will also be well-positioned to facilitate greater opportunities for athletes and clubs looking to expand their reach across the Americas.
“SISU is all about resilience and determination, qualities that are deeply rooted in our values and mission to help our athletes not only perform better on the field, but also build meaningful careers off the pitch” said Leo Tillemont. “With the growing demand for player representation, branding, and NIL opportunities in the U.S., this expansion allows us to support players and clubs in this dynamic market more effectively.”
SISU’s Four Pillars of Service:
1. Player Services: Comprehensive representation for male and female athletes, contract negotiations, and career management.
2. Club Services: International player scouting, squad management, training camps, and sponsorship strategy.
3. Commercial Services: Personal branding, content strategy, fan activation, PR, and influencer marketing to enhance athletes' marketability.
4. NIL Services: Sourcing and management of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for U.S. college athletes.
The launch of SISU Americas aligns with the agency's commitment to developing long-term relationships with key stakeholders in the sports and entertainment industries, as well as its focus on athlete empowerment. With offices already established in the UK, Australia, Nigeria and Ivory Coast, SISU Sports Management has built a reputation for delivering results for athletes both on and off the field. The North American market, and particularly the growing landscape of the MLS and NWSL, in tandem with the USL ecosystem, present a strategic opportunity for SISU to expand its impact.
“We’ve been privileged to work with some of the most talented athletes globally. This expansion marks a pivotal step in our commitment to shaping a dynamic sports landscape where resilience and opportunity lead the way” added Lindi Ngwenya, Managing Director for SISU Sports Management. “Whether we’re negotiating contracts, boosting an athlete’s personal brand, or helping them engage with fans and communities, SISU is here to help them reach their full potential.”
About SISU Sports Management:
SISU Sports Management is a global sports agency founded in 2013 and headquartered in the UK. With a mission to support professional athletes in all aspects of their careers, SISU offers a full spectrum of services, including player representation, commercial partnerships, club advisory, and NIL management. Known for its commitment to integrity, innovation, and long-term success, SISU represents more than 100 athletes worldwide working as trusted partners to players, coaches and clubs in the sports and entertainment industries.
Michael Browning
980-209-1668
sisuamericas.com
