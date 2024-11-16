TVS Showcase Productions Begins Principal Photography of "No Mas" Feature for First Major Made for TV Movie from TVS Television Network
"No Mas" is a Western "Music Movie" starring actress/model/professional athlete Maricela Cornejo looking to avenge the savage murder of her parents in 19th Century Utah. It is the first feature film produced by TVS Showcase Productions and will appear on the TVS Western Movie Channel on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.
California City, CA, November 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TVS Television Network has entered the field of feature movie production with the ongoing production of "No Mas" a Western starring actress/model/professional athlete Maricela Cornejo. Principal production is currently being completed in Utah, Nevada, and Arizona. The movie is set for release in Spring 2025.
TVS Showcase Productions produces 500 new sports, entertainment, and music programs years for the 40 channel WtchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. These shows appear on the 40 TVS Television Network channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, including ten fulltime streaming sports channels, six 24/7 movie channels, and ten classic TV channels.
No Mas is set in 19th Century Utah, where two youngsters witness the brutal murder and robbery of their parents. While the younger brother disappears in the resulting tumult, the older sister grows up vowing revenge and sets out on years long search for the killers. This is the first feature film produced by TVS Showcase Productions.
TVS Television Network was founded in 1960 and has produced thousands of sports, music, and entertainment shows for worldwide distribution on broadcast TV, cable TV, home video, OTT, OOH, FAST, AVOD, PPV, and other platforms.
Maricela Cornejo is a WBC International Middleweight Boxing Champion who has appeared in Tela Novelas, TV shows, and feature films. She is the star of the lifestyle TV show "Mari."
"No Mas" has been shooting in Utah, Nevada, and Arizona around Ms. Cornejo's boxing schedule. Now, principal photography is being done to compete that film as she has taken a break from her boxing schedule.
TVS Western Channel is one of six 24/7 streaming FAST movie channels on the WatchYour.TV platform. Other movie channels on the service include TVS Classic Movies, TVS Film Noir Movies, TVS Drive in Movies, TVS Nostalgia Movies, and TVS Horror Movies.
