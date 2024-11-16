TVS Showcase Productions Begins Principal Photography of "No Mas" Feature for First Major Made for TV Movie from TVS Television Network

"No Mas" is a Western "Music Movie" starring actress/model/professional athlete Maricela Cornejo looking to avenge the savage murder of her parents in 19th Century Utah. It is the first feature film produced by TVS Showcase Productions and will appear on the TVS Western Movie Channel on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.