Boulder Creek Neighborhoods Announces New Ranch-Style Homes at Dillon Pointe in Broomfield
Boulder Creek Neighborhoods is thrilled to announce it will offer its ranch-style homes at the new master-planned community, Dillon Pointe in Broomfield.
Broomfield, CO, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning lifestyle homebuilder Boulder Creek Neighborhoods is thrilled to announce it will offer its ranch-style homes at the new master-planned community, Dillon Pointe in Broomfield. Boulder Creek expects to break ground on this enclave of homes in March of 2025. As the market continues to improve, new homes will remain a critical part of inventory meeting demand in 2025.
“These new homes will bring something new to Dillon Pointe,” said Boulder Creek President and CEO, David Sinkey. “They have been designed for the empty nester buyer seeking something special in a community where residents can live lives fully, and that aligns with Boulder Creek’s ethos.”
Boulder Creek will build 21 thoughtfully designed, ranch-style homes in this growing Broomfield neighborhood - offering floorplans with main floor master bedrooms and finished lower levels. Additional features include:
· No steps to everyday living spaces, including the primary suite, and laundry.
· Plenty of elbow room with three-foot doors, wider hallways, and additional clearance in the kitchen.
· Raised electrical outlets and easy-to-grasp faucets and door handles.
Located in the growing city of Broomfield, e Dillon Pointe master planned community offers the perfect blend of nature and urban convenience. Residents can enjoy seamless access to a nearby open space, where a network of trails, parks, and a pond can be found. At the same time, its prime location ensures quick and easy access to the vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment options that make city living so appealing.
“The home designs we will be offering at Dillon Pointe are very similar to the ranch-style homes that recently sold out in the popular Colliers Hill Neighborhood in Erie,” said Sinkey. “Broomfield is a very popular location, and we believe that an offering geared towards the empty nester will be received very well.” This community is expected to open in Spring 2025, with the first deliveries occurring in late 2025.
For more information on Boulder Creek Neighborhoods’ homes, please visit https://livebouldercreek.com/homes/broomfield-co/dillon-pointe/ or call 720-636-7088.
About Boulder Creek Neighborhoods
Boulder Creek Neighborhoods www.livebouldercreek.com is an award winning, Colorado-based homebuilder that creates innovative communities across the Front Range of Colorado that embrace green building practices, energy efficiency and a true sense of place. The company's mission is to build homes that are more than just bricks and mortar, but are actually modeled to provide a unique living experience designed around how people aspire to live, thus appealing to the active lifestyle. Each of Boulder Creek's communities vary in size, price and concept, but have one common thread: they offer a life fully lived for their homeowners. For more information visit www.livebouldercreek.com or call (303)309-0088.
Contact
Boulder Creek NeighborhoodsContact
Courtney Reilly Lis
970-581-6231
https://livebouldercreek.com/homes/broomfield-co/dillon-pointe/
