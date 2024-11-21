Author Ruzanna Khachatryn's New Audiobook “The Star Will Take You Out of Darkness” is a Powerful and Enlightening Account of How Christ Impacted the Author’s Life
Recent audiobook release “The Star Will Take You Out of Darkness” from Audiobook Network author Ruzanna Khachatryn shares the author’s awe-inspiring journey of divine intervention and spiritual enlightenment, inviting listeners to experience the transformative presence of Jesus Christ and find solace in His boundless love and grace.
North Hollywood, CA, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ruzanna Khachatryn, a loving mother of two who holds a bachelor’s degree from the Armenian State pedagogical University, has completed her new audiobook “The Star Will Take You Out of Darkness”: a deeply personal account that takes listeners on a profound spiritual journey, revealing the author’s encounters with Jesus Christ to offer a glimpse into the transformative power of faith and divine intervention.
Originally from Armenia, author Ruzanna Khachatryn moved to America in 1996, and became a hairstylist two years later. Currently, she is the owner of Ruzanna Hair Salon, and she has been featured in “Allure,” “Lucky,” “Vitals,” “New York Times,” and “C!” magazines. The author can often be found working with her clients, having a good time with her dogs, cats, squirrels, possum, or working in her studio on her paintings.
“It is incredible that now as I look back, I can clearly see how God was accomplishing His promises by orchestrating my actions in such a precise way and layering my life, taking me back and forth, back and forth, and proving his existence in my life,” writes Khachatryn.
The author continues, “It was a Sunday at 1:57 on Easter morning, when the brightest, biggest light, surrounded by a beautiful, luminous blue light hit my face twice like a heartbeat! The next day, incredibly, I became a painter without even knowing anything about painting or drawing. This miracle was God's evidence and verification for my book.
“At this moment, as I'm writing, I can't stop my tears. I understood that my stories were not given to me just to enjoy myself, but they were given for a reason, maybe to be a key to open lots of closed or troubled souls to God, as has indeed happened with my own soul. This was my assignment: to write everything down without adding or removing a single detail, so that you will believe that Jesus Christ is real, and He exists.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ruzanna Khachatryn’s new audiobook draws upon the author’s unwavering faith, “The Star Will Take You Out of Darkness” serves as a beacon of hope for listeners of all backgrounds, reminding them that Jesus Christ is the ultimate source of truth, light, and salvation.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Star Will Take You Out of Darkness” by Ruzanna Khachatryn through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
