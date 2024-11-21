Author Ruzanna Khachatryn's New Audiobook “The Star Will Take You Out of Darkness” is a Powerful and Enlightening Account of How Christ Impacted the Author’s Life

Recent audiobook release “The Star Will Take You Out of Darkness” from Audiobook Network author Ruzanna Khachatryn shares the author’s awe-inspiring journey of divine intervention and spiritual enlightenment, inviting listeners to experience the transformative presence of Jesus Christ and find solace in His boundless love and grace.