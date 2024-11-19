Community Unites to Combat Homelessness in Affluent Loudoun County Through "Race with a Cause" 5K
Unity Power Services and Tree of Life Ministries joined forces to organize "Race with a Cause," their first charity 5K. Held on October 19 at Patrick Henry College, the event raised funds to support Tree of Life’s transitional housing program, aiming to provide shelter and guidance for local individuals and families in need. The community-wide effort highlights the impact of local action in addressing the growing housing crisis in America’s wealthiest county, Loudoun, VA.
Purcellville, VA, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In response to a growing national housing crisis and a stark local disparity in Loudoun County, Unity Power Services and Tree of Life Ministries united to organize the inaugural “Race with a Cause” 5K, held October 19 at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, VA. The race, attended by community members, local businesses, and volunteers, raised essential funds to support Tree of Life’s transitional housing ministry, which provides shelter, guidance and resources for individuals and families facing homelessness in Loudoun County, VA.
Despite Loudoun County's status as one of the wealthiest counties in the United States, there is a critical need for affordable housing and support services for those experiencing housing insecurity. The "Race with a Cause" 5K brought the community together to address this pressing issue.
“Homelessness is a crisis affecting communities everywhere,” said Brian Ducharme, CEO of Unity Power Services. “Despite Loudoun County’s affluence, there is a critical need for affordable housing and support for those seeking stability. We saw a chance to create change in our own backyard, and the community’s response has been humbling.”
Unity Power Services, a full service, design-build electrical services company, as the Title Sponsor, spearheaded the event planning with Tree of Life, a nonprofit devoted to reaching out to those in need through comprehensive support programs, including transitional housing, financial coaching, mentoring and more. The event brought together an impressive list of additional sponsors that made the event possible: Snack Sponsor, Collin's Tile and Stone, Hydration Sponsor, the Valley Vipers, and T-Shirt sponsors: TWG Insurance, Core Government Services, Purcellville Baptist Church, Suzanne Ager - Realtor, Dulles Electric Supply, and Monk's BBQ.
“Race with a Cause” 5K marks an important step for Tree of Life’s housing ministry as it strives to meet rising demand. “The funds raised through this event will be instrumental in providing shelter, guidance, and support for the next family entering our program in January 2025,” noted Jordan Smith, Chief Development Officer at Tree of Life Ministries. “Unity Power Services and our incredible sponsors made this possible, and we’re thrilled to see such a strong show of local support and service to our neighbors.”
Patrick Henry College generously offered its campus for the race, underscoring the community’s shared commitment to service driven solutions. Loudoun County’s median home price exceeds $740,000, presenting daunting challenges for those facing housing instability. For the team at Tree of Life, the race serves as a timely reminder of the power of community action, demonstrating how local support can address societal challenges that national policies alone cannot solve.
The funds raised will enable Tree of Life to continue to expand its housing program, which offers more than just an affordable home. Residents benefit from a full spectrum of services, including financial and job coaching, health guidance, and spiritual care, designed to promote long-term self-sufficiency.
As Unity Power Services and Tree of Life Ministries reflect on the success of “Race with a Cause,” both organizations are committed to continuing their partnership to tackle homelessness in Loudoun County, and are exploring new ways to address local issues. Who knows what they may tackle next.
About Unity Power Services:
Unity Power Services is committed to glorifying God through our core values of safety, respect and professionalism. By creating an employee-first culture, we have drawn the best in the field to deliver top-tier electrical installation and services in industrial, commercial, residential, and mission-critical environments. When you partner with Unity Power, you save time and maximize financial investments, without sacrificing safety, scalability and reliability of your infrastructure.
About Tree of life's Housing Ministry:
Tree of Life provides transitional housing to families, single women, and individuals with special needs. As of 2024, we have housed more than 100 individuals. In addition to helping fill the need for affordable housing in the county, the program is designed to lead each resident towards self-sufficiency and independence. We do this by surrounding them with a program of support that covers multiple areas of development: financial and job coaching, mentoring, spiritual care, health coaching, and more.
Despite Loudoun County's status as one of the wealthiest counties in the United States, there is a critical need for affordable housing and support services for those experiencing housing insecurity. The "Race with a Cause" 5K brought the community together to address this pressing issue.
“Homelessness is a crisis affecting communities everywhere,” said Brian Ducharme, CEO of Unity Power Services. “Despite Loudoun County’s affluence, there is a critical need for affordable housing and support for those seeking stability. We saw a chance to create change in our own backyard, and the community’s response has been humbling.”
Unity Power Services, a full service, design-build electrical services company, as the Title Sponsor, spearheaded the event planning with Tree of Life, a nonprofit devoted to reaching out to those in need through comprehensive support programs, including transitional housing, financial coaching, mentoring and more. The event brought together an impressive list of additional sponsors that made the event possible: Snack Sponsor, Collin's Tile and Stone, Hydration Sponsor, the Valley Vipers, and T-Shirt sponsors: TWG Insurance, Core Government Services, Purcellville Baptist Church, Suzanne Ager - Realtor, Dulles Electric Supply, and Monk's BBQ.
“Race with a Cause” 5K marks an important step for Tree of Life’s housing ministry as it strives to meet rising demand. “The funds raised through this event will be instrumental in providing shelter, guidance, and support for the next family entering our program in January 2025,” noted Jordan Smith, Chief Development Officer at Tree of Life Ministries. “Unity Power Services and our incredible sponsors made this possible, and we’re thrilled to see such a strong show of local support and service to our neighbors.”
Patrick Henry College generously offered its campus for the race, underscoring the community’s shared commitment to service driven solutions. Loudoun County’s median home price exceeds $740,000, presenting daunting challenges for those facing housing instability. For the team at Tree of Life, the race serves as a timely reminder of the power of community action, demonstrating how local support can address societal challenges that national policies alone cannot solve.
The funds raised will enable Tree of Life to continue to expand its housing program, which offers more than just an affordable home. Residents benefit from a full spectrum of services, including financial and job coaching, health guidance, and spiritual care, designed to promote long-term self-sufficiency.
As Unity Power Services and Tree of Life Ministries reflect on the success of “Race with a Cause,” both organizations are committed to continuing their partnership to tackle homelessness in Loudoun County, and are exploring new ways to address local issues. Who knows what they may tackle next.
About Unity Power Services:
Unity Power Services is committed to glorifying God through our core values of safety, respect and professionalism. By creating an employee-first culture, we have drawn the best in the field to deliver top-tier electrical installation and services in industrial, commercial, residential, and mission-critical environments. When you partner with Unity Power, you save time and maximize financial investments, without sacrificing safety, scalability and reliability of your infrastructure.
About Tree of life's Housing Ministry:
Tree of Life provides transitional housing to families, single women, and individuals with special needs. As of 2024, we have housed more than 100 individuals. In addition to helping fill the need for affordable housing in the county, the program is designed to lead each resident towards self-sufficiency and independence. We do this by surrounding them with a program of support that covers multiple areas of development: financial and job coaching, mentoring, spiritual care, health coaching, and more.
Contact
Yvonne McAteerContact
703-909-1183
703-909-1183
Categories