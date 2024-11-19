Community Unites to Combat Homelessness in Affluent Loudoun County Through "Race with a Cause" 5K

Unity Power Services and Tree of Life Ministries joined forces to organize "Race with a Cause," their first charity 5K. Held on October 19 at Patrick Henry College, the event raised funds to support Tree of Life’s transitional housing program, aiming to provide shelter and guidance for local individuals and families in need. The community-wide effort highlights the impact of local action in addressing the growing housing crisis in America’s wealthiest county, Loudoun, VA.