Queen of Versailles Coffee Elevates the Holiday Gifting Season with Fashionable "Borsettas" of Delicious Luxury

Jackie Siegel’s Queen of Versailles Coffee is the world’s first ever ultra-premium choice for connoisseur coffee lovers. Offering a master reserve selection of naturally cultivated coffee beans from the volcanic soil of the Acatenango region of Guatemala, delicious luxury comes from this one-of-a-kind brand.