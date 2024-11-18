Queen of Versailles Coffee Elevates the Holiday Gifting Season with Fashionable "Borsettas" of Delicious Luxury
Jackie Siegel’s Queen of Versailles Coffee is the world’s first ever ultra-premium choice for connoisseur coffee lovers. Offering a master reserve selection of naturally cultivated coffee beans from the volcanic soil of the Acatenango region of Guatemala, delicious luxury comes from this one-of-a-kind brand.
Miami, FL, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Unique and delectable, each unique package of the coffee produces incredible servings for coffee lovers to enjoy or be given as the perfect holiday gift item.
Variety servings of Medium Roast and Espresso, each come in canister packages meticulously designed in an opulent style. The two-serving packages shaped like a designer handbag called the Borsetta are the supreme stocking stuffer for holiday treat that will leave a lasting impression.
A divine aroma elevates the senses when these splendid 1 oz coffee bags are prepared in a petite serving. Suitable for all coffee machines, each individual bag produces 2 to 3 servings of delectable coffee that defines the meaning of an impeccable gift for a loved one, friend or co-worker.
Coming in a beautiful and fashionable package that resembles an opulent purse, the presentation is as glorious as the rich and robust flavor.
From a master blender that identifies a batch of origin from the brand’s private family finca, coffee beans are hand-picked, naturally cultivated in beds of ancient volcanic soil, and roasted to perfection. Produced at a high elevation harvest at 5,000 feet, this rare coffee variety is a delicate profile that is cherished by avid coffee drinkers around the planet.
What is also special about Queen of Versailles Coffee is it is simply not just another regular coffee since it is made from the finest handpicked and naturally sun-dried Arabic beans of the variety of Geisha, Bourbon, and Pacamara. Corporate big coffee brands found in supermarkets get shipments by sea and lose freshness over the month in transit. This coffee, rather, is transported by air from the farm to table in literally days.
Queen of Versailles Coffee is a recognizable and highly sought-after brand synonymous with Siegel, who is a prolific businesswoman known from the award-winning documentary “The Queen of Versailles.” With an upcoming Broadway musical about her life starring “Wicked” star Kristin Chenoweth, the captivating coffee has even been distinguished as a celebrity favorite by the singer and many loyal fans.
And ideal for a season of giving, the brand also has a giveback component to warm the heart of the gift receiver even more. A portion of proceeds will benefit the life-saving work of Victoria’s Voice Foundation.
For more information, please visit https://qvcoffee.com
