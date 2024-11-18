J.T. Kelly Launches Eighth Novel, "Macabre Messenger"
"Macabre Messenger" takes place in 1960 when a lake community is stunned by a series of gruesome murders. A tranquil summer vacation is disrupted when two boys uncover horrifying secrets. With a suspenseful plot and unexpected twists, this book keeps readers on the edge of their seats until the very end.
Indianapolis, IN, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- It was the summer of 1960 and Jackie McCabe was just 11. He and his pal Hugo DeMann were always out for adventure at Lake Maxinkuckee. During a sleepover one night, Hugo urged his friend to sneak out of the family cottage to explore. Several shocking events quickly sent them scurrying home.
A few days later, the boys were hunting for wayward golf balls in the woods next to the golf course. They knew the greenskeeper would pay them enough money to buy ice cream cones. But Jackie found something quite horrifying.
In the weeks that followed, dead bodies began turning up around the lake. In each case, the corpses had something macabre and unexplained carved into their foreheads. The police chief and his deputy were at their wits' end.
When the circus came to town that summer, everyone received a brief reprieve from the terror. Little did they know that the circus helped shape the killer's demented mind.
It wasn't long before an FBI detective arrived to help solve these grisly murders. Despite his best efforts, suspects and motives remained elusive. Who could be behind these lethal messages?
J.T. began writing his novels at the age of 70. Certainly not the time to begin a new career for most people. But now, five years later, there are eight books in his international thriller series.
Each of the books begins in the Lake Maxinkuckee area where the McCabes own a cottage. Due to unforeseen crimes, the stories often expand to Europe and involve a familiar cast of Interpol officers.
Like the McCabes, the Kelly family began going to the lake next to Culver, Indiana, in the late 1940s, where rich memories flourished. As a student at the University of Notre Dame, J.T.'s year abroad in Rome, Italy, allowed him to travel extensively, providing a backdrop for his vivid stories.
To learn more, readers are invited to visit the author's website at https://www.kellyfairways.us or on Amazon.com.
A few days later, the boys were hunting for wayward golf balls in the woods next to the golf course. They knew the greenskeeper would pay them enough money to buy ice cream cones. But Jackie found something quite horrifying.
In the weeks that followed, dead bodies began turning up around the lake. In each case, the corpses had something macabre and unexplained carved into their foreheads. The police chief and his deputy were at their wits' end.
When the circus came to town that summer, everyone received a brief reprieve from the terror. Little did they know that the circus helped shape the killer's demented mind.
It wasn't long before an FBI detective arrived to help solve these grisly murders. Despite his best efforts, suspects and motives remained elusive. Who could be behind these lethal messages?
J.T. began writing his novels at the age of 70. Certainly not the time to begin a new career for most people. But now, five years later, there are eight books in his international thriller series.
Each of the books begins in the Lake Maxinkuckee area where the McCabes own a cottage. Due to unforeseen crimes, the stories often expand to Europe and involve a familiar cast of Interpol officers.
Like the McCabes, the Kelly family began going to the lake next to Culver, Indiana, in the late 1940s, where rich memories flourished. As a student at the University of Notre Dame, J.T.'s year abroad in Rome, Italy, allowed him to travel extensively, providing a backdrop for his vivid stories.
To learn more, readers are invited to visit the author's website at https://www.kellyfairways.us or on Amazon.com.
Contact
JT Kelly BooksContact
J.T. Kelly
317-730-3203
https://www.kellyfairways.us
J.T. Kelly
317-730-3203
https://www.kellyfairways.us
Multimedia
Book cover of "Macabre Messenger"
This murder mystery is the eighth in J.T. Kelly's International Thriller Series
Categories