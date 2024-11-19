Magic Escape Rooms Opens in Downtown Columbus
Columbus, OH, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Magic Escape Rooms has officially opened its doors at 35 E Gay Street in downtown Columbus. The new venue invites participants of all ages to engage in detective-style escape room challenges.
The Magician's Secret: Inspired by Local Magician Howard Thurston
The featured attraction is the "Magician's Secret," an escape game inspired by Howard Thurston, a magician with significant ties to Columbus. This escape room allows players to experience the Golden Age of Magic through puzzles and clues that reference Thurston's iconic magic shows.
Features of Magic Escape Rooms:
Immersive Experience: The escape room game is designed with a unique theme and storyline to engage participants.
Multi-Room Adventures: The game incorporates multiple rooms, offering varied settings and challenges.
Family-Friendly: The escape room is suitable for all ages and skill levels, making them an ideal activity for families and friends.
For more information and reservations, visit MagicEscapeRooms.com or call (614) 802-1935.
About Magic Escape Rooms:
Magic Escape Rooms is dedicated to providing immersive Columbus, Ohio escape room experiences that challenge and entertain participants. The company aims to offer a venue where people can enjoy interactive and thought-provoking activities. The owners of the company have been creating escape room games since 2015.
