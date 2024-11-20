Why Not Natural Introduces Gentle, Bioavailable, Additive-Free Liquid Iron Supplement
Houston-based, woman-owned supplement brand Why Not Natural introduces new liquid iron supplement that uses gentler, better-absorbed form of iron.
Houston, TX, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Why Not Natural, a trusted name in all-natural, science-backed supplements, has launched its latest innovation: a liquid iron supplement featuring iron bisglycinate. This non-constipating form of iron is paired with Why Not Natural's commitment to pure, clean formulations, making it a standout choice for health-conscious consumers.
Founded by chemical engineer and mom of three, Kelin Marquet, Why Not Natural is dedicated to creating supplements free of fillers, synthetic preservatives, and unnecessary additives. The new liquid iron is no exception, steering clear of ingredients like potassium sorbate, which is common in many competing products.
Iron bisglycinate, the key ingredient, is a gentle and highly bioavailable form of iron. Unlike traditional iron supplements, which often cause digestive discomfort, this form is better tolerated by the stomach, making it ideal for individuals prone to constipation or sensitivity. Iron is an essential mineral that supports oxygen transport, energy production, and immune function, and this supplement aims to help individuals maintain optimal levels without compromise.
"We're thrilled to offer a liquid iron supplement that aligns with our mission of purity and simplicity," said Marquet. "As a mom and a chemical engineer, I understand the importance of supplements that are both effective and free from unnecessary additives. This product reflects our commitment to creating solutions families can trust."
Why Not Natural, renowned for its line of liquid B12, D3-K2, and Ceylon cinnamon blend supplements, has built a loyal following by providing transparent, high-quality products. All formulations are crafted with care, using only the finest ingredients to deliver optimal health benefits.
For more information about the new liquid iron supplement and the Why Not Natural product range, visit www.whynotnatural.com.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About Why Not Natural
Why Not Natural was founded by Kelin Marquet, a chemical engineer and mother of three, with the goal of creating supplements that prioritize purity, efficacy, and transparency. The brand is committed to providing all-natural solutions that empower families to lead healthier lives.
